Commissioned by the Benedictine order, the Chiesa di Santa Chiara was built by Rosario Gagliardi between 1730 and 1758. You can still see the ornate original portal on Corso Vittorio Emanuele, made redundant after the street was lowered in the 19th century. The elliptical interior, awash with whimsical stuccowork, features one of Noto's finest baroque altars, overlooked by apostles perched on lofty columns. The main drawcard, however, is the panoramic view from the rooftop terrace.