Inspired by French palace architecture of the 17th century, graceful, porticoed Palazzo Ducezio is one of architect Vincenzo Sinatra's finest works. The lower level, dating from the mid-18th-century, houses the jewel-box Sala degli Specchi (Hall of Mirrors), a richly stuccoed, Louis XV-style room once used as a small theatre. The top floor, built in the mid-20th-century, offers a panoramic terrace with level views of Noto's cathedral.

If possible, head up later in the day, when the afternoon light turns the surrounding buildings a golden hue. A cumulative ticket (€3) is available, which also includes entry to the Sala degli Specchi and the nearby Teatro Tina Di Lorenzo. Free admission for children aged 12 and under.