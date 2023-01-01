Teatro Tina Di Lorenzo

Noto

A swirl of boxes and stuccowork, this petite 19th-century theatre is named in honour of Italian stage and silent-film actress Tina Di Lorenzo (1872–1930), one of numerous stars to have graced its stage; the supreme Eleonora Duse (1858–1924) is another. The theatre remains in operation, serving up annual seasons of both classic and contemporary theatre in Italian.

A cumulative ticket (€3) is available and includes entry to the Sala degli Specchi (Hall of Mirrors) and panoramic terrace of nearby Palazzo Ducezio. Admission is free for children aged 12 and under.

