Overview

Spectacularly perched on the side of a mountain, Taormina is one of Sicily's most popular summer destinations, a chic resort town popular with holidaying high-rollers and those wanting a taste of Sicilian dolce vita.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Greek theatre in Taormina

    Teatro Greco

    Taormina

    Taormina's premier sight is this perfect horseshoe-shaped theatre, suspended between sea and sky, with Mt Etna looming on the southern horizon. Built in…

  • Church of St. Joseph at Piazza IX Aprile on Corso Umberto, the main street in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, Europe

    Corso Umberto I

    Taormina

    Taormina's chief delight is wandering this pedestrian-friendly, boutique-lined thoroughfare. Start at the tourist office in Palazzo Corvaja, which dates…

  • Castello Sarazeno, Monte Tauro, Taormina, Sicily, Italy

    Monte Tauro

    Taormina

    The short climb to the top of Monte Tauro (378m) is not exactly Himalayan, but it is steep and the final steps are quite hard work. Your reward is a…

  • Vila Comunale park in Taormina, Sicily island, Italy. Old ruins in the park. 1392580056 villa comunale

    Villa Comunale

    Taormina

    Created by Englishwoman Florence Trevelyan in the late 19th century, these stunningly sited public gardens offer breathtaking views of the coast and Mt…

  • Castelmola

    Castelmola

    Taormina

    For eye-popping views of the coastline and Mt Etna, head for this cute hilltop village above Taormina, crowned by a ruined castle. If you're reasonably…

  • Chiesa di San Giuseppe

    Chiesa di San Giuseppe

    Taormina

    Overlooking Piazza IX Aprile, this jewel-box church was completed in the early 18th century. The central portal is made of local marble while the portals…

  • Santuario Madonna della Rocca

    Santuario Madonna della Rocca

    Taormina

    Built inside a grotto on Monte Tauro, this small church was founded by the abbot Francesco Raineri in around 1640. According to legend, the Virgin Mary…

  • Lido Mazzarò

    Lido Mazzarò

    Taormina

    This is the nearest beach to Taormina, located directly beneath the town. It's well serviced with bars and restaurants, though it gets very crowded in the…

