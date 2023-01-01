Chiesa di San Giuseppe

Overlooking Piazza IX Aprile, this jewel-box church was completed in the early 18th century. The central portal is made of local marble while the portals on either side of it consist of Syracuse stone. Inside, the single-nave interior is decorated with whimsical rococo stuccowork featuring floral motifs and cherubs. The main altar is made using local marble while the fresco adorning the dome depicts a young San Giovanni Bosco between Christ and the Virgin Mary.