Palazzo Corvaja

Taormina

Dating back to the 10th century, the crenellated, Arab-influenced Palazzo Corvaja houses the tourist office and occasional exhibitions.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Greek theatre in Taormina

    Teatro Greco

    0.23 MILES

    Taormina's premier sight is this perfect horseshoe-shaped theatre, suspended between sea and sky, with Mt Etna looming on the southern horizon. Built in…

  • Museo Regionale Interdisciplinare

    Museo Regionale Interdisciplinare

    29.19 MILES

    Messina's redeveloped regional museum is one of Sicily's lesser-known highlights, with an extensive collection of fascinating art and archaeology. Its…

  • Museo Nazionale di Reggio Calabria

    Museo Nazionale di Reggio Calabria

    26.74 MILES

    Over several floors in Southern Italy's finest museum you'll descend through millennia of local history, from Neolithic and Palaeolithic times through…

  • Capo Milazzo

    Capo Milazzo

    28.89 MILES

    If you have a car, don't miss the scenic drive north along Strada Panoramica to see the gorgeous, rugged coastline of Capo Milazzo. At the end of the…

  • Teatro Massimo Bellini

    Teatro Massimo Bellini

    26.46 MILES

    Completed in 1890 and made for homegrown composer Vincenzo Bellini, Catania's opera house is suitably lavish, from the stucco-and-marble extravagance of…

  • La Pescheria

    La Pescheria

    26.68 MILES

    Catania's raucous fish market, which takes over the streets behind Piazza del Duomo every workday morning, is pure street theatre. Tables groan under the…

  • Monastero delle Benedettine

    Monastero delle Benedettine

    26.63 MILES

    The Monastero delle Benedettine covers two adjacent sites: a Benedictine convent and the Chiesa di San Benedetto. Top billing goes to the church, built…

  • Fontana dell'Elefante and Saint Agatha cathedral, Piazza del Duomo, Catania, Sicily, Italy

    Piazza del Duomo

    26.63 MILES

    A Unesco World Heritage Site, Catania's central piazza is a set piece of contrasting lava and limestone, surrounded by buildings in the unique local…

Nearby Taormina attractions

1. Porta Messina

0.05 MILES

Porta Messina was originally named Porta Ferdinanda when opened by Ferdinand IV of Bourbon in 1808. The occasion is commemorated in the plaque above the…

2. Corso Umberto I

0.16 MILES

Taormina's chief delight is wandering this pedestrian-friendly, boutique-lined thoroughfare. Start at the tourist office in Palazzo Corvaja, which dates…

3. Villa Comunale

0.19 MILES

Created by Englishwoman Florence Trevelyan in the late 19th century, these stunningly sited public gardens offer breathtaking views of the coast and Mt…

4. Chiesa di San Giuseppe

0.22 MILES

Overlooking Piazza IX Aprile, this jewel-box church was completed in the early 18th century. The central portal is made of local marble while the portals…

5. Saracen Castle

0.22 MILES

Perched atop Monte Tauro are the (inaccessible) ruins of this castle, built between the 11th and 12th centuries. The castle sits on the former site of…

6. Monte Tauro

0.23 MILES

The short climb to the top of Monte Tauro (378m) is not exactly Himalayan, but it is steep and the final steps are quite hard work. Your reward is a…

7. Teatro Greco

0.23 MILES

Taormina's premier sight is this perfect horseshoe-shaped theatre, suspended between sea and sky, with Mt Etna looming on the southern horizon. Built in…

8. Torre dell’Orologio

0.24 MILES

Located just west of the main square, Piazza IX Aprile, this 12th-century clock tower marks the entrance to Borgo Medievale, Taormina's oldest quarter.