For eye-popping views of the coastline and Mt Etna, head for this cute hilltop village above Taormina, crowned by a ruined castle. If you're reasonably fit, head up on foot (one hour) for a good workout and sweeping panoramas. Alternatively, take the hourly Interbus service (one-way/return €1.90/3, 15 minutes). While you're up here, stop in for almond wine at Bar Turrisi, a multilevel bar with some rather cheeky decor.

For information on the Sentiero dei Saraceni and Sentiero Madonna della Grazie, the two walking trails that lead up to Castelmola, visit the tourist office in Taormina.