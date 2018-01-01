Welcome to Noto
Although a town called Noto or Netum has existed here for many centuries, the Noto that you see today dates to the early 18th century, when it was almost entirely rebuilt in the wake of the devastating 1693 earthquake. Creator of many of the finest buildings was Rosario Gagliardi, a local architect whose extroverted style also graces churches in Modica and Ragusa.
Top experiences in Noto
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Noto activities
Full-day Syracuse and Noto tour from Taormina
Departure from Taormina to Syracuse, the visit begins with the Neapolis archaeological park, a fascinating concentration of Greek and Roman ruins, where you will admire the Greek theatre, Latomia del Paradiso, Ear of Dionysius and the Roman amphitheatre.The visit will continue in Ortygia, a small island connected to Syracuse by a bridge. Here, you will walk toward the timeless street, and you will admire the Greek ruins, the Baroque palaces and churches. One of the greatest and most singular monument of Ortygia, which rises on the highest point of the peninsula, is the cathedral built on the site of the temple dedicated to goddess of Athena. Another famous spot in Ortygia is the Fountain of Arethusa, a freshwater spring forming a pool with papyrus plants, situated on a wide terrace overlooking the sea. You will have free time for having lunch and/or walk around.Afterwards, visit of the ancient baroque town of Noto, that was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002. Return to Taormina at around 7:30 pm. Lunch and entrance fees are not included in the price.
Noto and Marzamemi Day Trip from Taormina
Travel south from central Taormina to Noto, a gorgeous Baroque town just south of Syracuse. After roughly 1.5 hours on the road, arrive in the town and explore its handsome downtown streets with your host. Most of the town’s top sights are scattered along its main street, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, so look out for highlights like the Cathedral of San Nicolò while listening to your host.Continue by coach along the Noto coast and stop at Villa Romana del Tellaro, a restored Roman villa that’s known for its excavations of ancient mosaics. After paying your entrance fee, head inside and gaze at the intricately designed floor mosaics that depict hunting scenes and Greek mythological tales. Then, return to your coach and continue traveling south.The final stop of your day is in the sleepy fishing town of Marzamemi, one of the most southern towns in Sicily. Your visit here is spent as free time, so make the most of it by swimming, exploring or shopping for artisan crafts to take home. Perhaps take a stroll around the picturesque Old Town and admire sights like the Church of San Francesco di Paola as well as the tonnara – the town’s famous tuna production factory. Be sure to ask your guide for restaurant recommendations and enjoy a seafood lunch (own expense).Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time and travel back north to Taormina. Your tour finishes with a drop-off at the start point.
Noto and Tellaro Roman Villa
First we visit the recently opened Roman villa of Tellaro, a unique example of a museum that houses a Roman villa with some very prestigious mosaics. Then we travel to Noto, the European capital of the Baroque and Unesco Patrimony since 2002. It's one of the most beautiful cities of Sicilian art, as a splendid historical center where you can admire many civil and religious monuments. See Santa Chiara, SS, Salvatore, Cathedral S. Nicolo, Ducezio Palace, Nicolaci Street with its amazing balconies, Nicolaci Palace, Church of Montevergini, Church of San Domenico, Fontana d'Ercole and the Communal Theatre. There will be free time for shopping in the main street. A must-experience is a tasting of the Sicilian pastry dessert, cannolo (literally meaning 'little tube') or the semi-frozen dessert Granita, made of sugar, water and flavourings, both originally from Sicily.
Baroque Noto small-group walking tour
This tour will take you to discover the marvellous churches and monasteries which surround the "Corso", the main street of Noto: San Francesco, Santa Chiara, San Carlo. Get surprised by the impressive cathedral and learn more about its history and admire the beautiful baroque masks on Palazzo Nicolaci's balconies. The tour ends at Hercules' fountain and our guide will be pleased to give you information about typical souvenirs or where to taste the best 'granita' icecream in town.Meet our professional guide at the public gardens near the fountain for a 1h30m guided visit. Walking in the shade of enormous ficus trees, the street sellers will invite you to taste all kinds of local products like almonds, capers or dried tomatoes. At the triumph arch the guide will introduce you to the long and various history of Noto. Continue the way following the main street, where you will be surprised by the succession of wonderful baroque buildings. You will enter in the church of St. Chiara, where cloistered nuns passed their life in absolute solitude. Then you will visit the recently restored Cathedral, the town hall and the via Nicolaci where every year, in May, for the 'Infiorata' days, a carpet of flowers covers the street. The tour ends in front of the St. Domenico's church where you can also admire the neoclassical theater and the fountain of Hercules. Our guide will not miss to indicate some great places where you can enjoy a 'granita' icecream or a typical Sicilian 'arancino'.
Exclusive Naturalistic Tour of Vendicari and Visit of Noto
Pick up at the hotel (in Siracusa or nearby) by private luxury car and english speaking driver.The tour begins with the visit of the Wildlife Oasis of Vendicari (about 4 hours). This natural reserve is still uncontaminated and vaunts beautiful landscapes, crystal-blue water and a wild fauna characterized by flamingos, storks and herons. Here you will be met by your expert naturalistic guide, who will lead you through a special itinerary starting from the sand-beach of Vendicari. Stop here where, according to the period, it is possible to admire some different species of birds. Continue to the Tonnara and the ruins of the Sveva Tower. Here the landscape is amazing!Going on you will reach Calamosche sand-beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in Sicily. This site is also wonderful for snorkeling, offering you spectacular surprises.Continue to Noto, where, after a lunch at leisure, you will enjoy a walking tour of this little baroque jewel (about 2 hours). The main street will offer you the possibility to have some shopping and visit the Cathedral, splendid in its beauty. Afterwards, your driver will take you back to your hotel.
Noto Wineries Private Tour from Syracuse - Best Wineries and Tonnara Visit in Marzamemi
Your private licensed guide will pick you up at your accommodation in Syracuse area and you will start your unforgettable travel by comfortable air-conditioned car from Syracuse to an atmospheric ancient fishermen's village of Marzamemi through the breathtaking landscapes of Noto valley. Driving by comfortable, air-conditioned car, you will admire unforgettable picturesque views of Sicilian countryside full of oranges and lemon plantations, olives and almond trees, and tomatoes plantations stretching up and down the hills. After about 45 minutes you will reach Marzamemi, a village that dates back to the Arab rule in Sicily of the 10th century. Here you will visit the first venue, an antique family running winery, where you will be welcomed by the owner with a glass of Insolia. After a guided visit to cellars, you will start food and wine tasting. You will taste 4 excellent Sicilian wines of Noto region produce: Insolia, Chardonnay, Nero d’Avola, and Moscato, locally produced cheeses, salami, prosciutto, caponata, artichoke cream, home-made ricotta, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, marmalade, domestic olive oil and fresh home-made bread.You will continue the tour driving to the next winery, another outstanding family running estate with an authentic charm. Here you will taste 5 premium wines of the top Sicilian wine region of Noto: Nero d’Avola, Sirah, Insolia, Grillo, and Moscato, enjoying the panoramic seaside view and unique atmosphere of the small Arabic village of Marzamemi.After the tour to the wineries and the excursion around Marzamemi, you will visit also a famous ancient "tonnara" - authentic tuna farm, where you will taste fresh tuna.After the tour, your personal guide will bring you back to your accommodation.