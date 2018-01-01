Baroque Noto small-group walking tour

This tour will take you to discover the marvellous churches and monasteries which surround the "Corso", the main street of Noto: San Francesco, Santa Chiara, San Carlo. Get surprised by the impressive cathedral and learn more about its history and admire the beautiful baroque masks on Palazzo Nicolaci's balconies. The tour ends at Hercules' fountain and our guide will be pleased to give you information about typical souvenirs or where to taste the best 'granita' icecream in town.Meet our professional guide at the public gardens near the fountain for a 1h30m guided visit. Walking in the shade of enormous ficus trees, the street sellers will invite you to taste all kinds of local products like almonds, capers or dried tomatoes. At the triumph arch the guide will introduce you to the long and various history of Noto. Continue the way following the main street, where you will be surprised by the succession of wonderful baroque buildings. You will enter in the church of St. Chiara, where cloistered nuns passed their life in absolute solitude. Then you will visit the recently restored Cathedral, the town hall and the via Nicolaci where every year, in May, for the 'Infiorata' days, a carpet of flowers covers the street. The tour ends in front of the St. Domenico's church where you can also admire the neoclassical theater and the fountain of Hercules. Our guide will not miss to indicate some great places where you can enjoy a 'granita' icecream or a typical Sicilian 'arancino'.