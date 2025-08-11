The French word that literally translates to "to remember," a souvenir is often far more than a memory, let alone a trinket that collects dust for years after the trip you acquired it on. Souvenirs are often part of larger, transformative moments that remind us why we travel.

We asked our ever-traveling content team which mementos they treasure most from their past adventures, many of which they've held onto for years.

A vintage Hawaiian record in Maui

Pa'ia is this super cool, young beachy town towards the start of the drive along the Road to Hana, which snakes along the coast in Maui. That drive is an absolutely incredible experience. I'd never done anything like it – stopping to jump into waterfalls, explore hidden caves, stare out at the ocean. The day after I did the drive, I went back to Pa'ia and found a second-story thrift shop. I stumbled upon a vintage vinyl record with traditional Hawaiian music, including a few songs about the Road to Hana itself. It was something like $9 (the cheapest thing I bought in Hawaii and what I probably cherish most from that trip). Listening to it takes me right back to that perfect day. And it was cool to resonate with the musician, who described the drive, which seemingly hasn't changed much in years, so perfectly.

– Shalayne Pulia, Social Contributor Manager

Advertisement

Destination Editor Selena's cat, Leo, who she picked up in Yamanashi, Japan. Selena Hoy/Lonely Planet

The family cat in Japan

On a weekend trip to Shosenkyo Gorge in Yamanashi, Japan, we stopped at a highway service area. There, outside the convenience store, a skinny, big-eyed tabby cat entreated passersby in a loud, plaintive voice and scarfed down the tuna rice ball we gave him. Upon checking with the service area staff, we learned that he'd been crossing the highway in search of food. That was ten years ago; today, Leo begs for kibble and scritches in that same loud voice in my living room.

– Selena Takigawa Hoy, Destination Editor for Northeast Asia

Editor Sarah Stocking's skirt, which she made from banana tree bark on Rapa Nui. Sarah Stocking/Lonely Planet

A handmade banana tree skirt on Rapa Nui (Easter Island)

A very long time ago, I was invited to spend some time on Rapa Nui by a stroke of what can only be magic. For over two months, I lived in a little house, made friends and ingratiated myself with the day-to-day lives of a family I met. They invited me to participate in their yearly festival, Tapati Rapa Nui. I took daily dance classes. Rehearsed for weeks and spent afternoons carefully constructing my costume from dried banana tree bark. When the time came, I was epically nervous to actually dance in the festival, but it was incredible. While I struggle to figure out how to display my skirt, I am so proud of my creation and my adventure, and I love this reminder of my incredibly gracious hosts.

– Sarah Stocking, Digital Editor

Senior Social Media Manager Rachel Lewis wearing the cozy sweater she bought in Dublin. Rachel Lewis/Lonely Planet

A cozy sweater in Dublin

Is it extremely cheesy to say my favorite travel souvenir is a sweater from Aran Sweater Market in Dublin? Like, of course it is. I love sweaters; I'm a Babaa girl through and through, and I am more than willing to spend extra cash to get something that's going to both last and make me feel incredibly comfortable. I had a lot of fun just kind of...touching everything at Aran Sweater Market and landed on two sweaters from the men's section that are just absolutely delightful.

– Rachel Lewis, Senior Social Media Manager

Left: Destination Editor James Pham's personal clay bust he had made in Shenzhen, China. Right: James while walking the Great Wall on the very same trip. James Pham/Lonely Planet (2)

A personal clay bust in Shenzhen, China

I love picking up quirky souvenirs that can instantly transport me back to a specific time and place. We once found ourselves in Shenzhen, China, with a few hours to spare before heading home, when we came across this sculptor at a fair making clay busts. If I'm being honest, it doesn't really look like me, and I swear that it's morphed over the years, but every time I look at it, it's 2010 and I'm back in China with memories of Peking duck and walking the Great Wall.

– James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

Left: Destination Editor Amy Lynch beating the India heat underneath the stole she picked up in Darjeeling in 2011. Right: And using it as a beach towel with her sister on Toronto Island in 2016. Amy Lynch/Lonely Planet (2)

A beautiful stole in India

I traveled in India in 2011 and picked up a royal blue stole with gorgeous yellow needlework in Darjeeling. The scarf has protected me from the 40°C+ heat in Agra; acted as a towel to lie on on Toronto Island during the summers when I lived in Toronto; acted as a regular scarf in that same city when the snow was bucketing down on my head in -20°C. It has been a blanket on cold trains and a carry sack when I bought more from a local market than expected. It is still one of my favorite possessions and comes on nearly every trip I take. It feels like an old friend at this point, and I adore it.

– Amy Lynch, Destination Editor for the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia

Advertisement

Digital Editor Chamidae Ford's ring she bought while studying abroad in Rome, Italy. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

A pristine ring in Rome

My most prized souvenir is a €12 sterling silver ring I picked up in the Campo de' Fiori in Rome, where I lived for 3 months. I have worn this ring every day for six years, and it has held up in perfect condition. I love getting souvenirs that I can wear (another ring in New Orleans, a necklace from the Galapagos, a shirt from Dublin, etc), that also feel timeless, unable to fall victim to a trend. My souvenir-buying method was kicked off by the Rome ring. May I never lose it!

– Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

Destination Editor Jessica Lockhart's art print by Jason Carter, an Indigenous artist from the Little Red River Cree Nation in Alberta, Canada. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

A print from an Indigenous artist in Alberta, Canada

I collect locally designed and produced artwork for my home wherever I go. One of my favorite pieces is a print of a momma bear and her cub in a canoe by Jason Carter, an Indigenous artist from the Little Red River Cree Nation in Alberta, Canada. You'll see his colourful geometric work on display throughout Alberta, including at Edmonton and Calgary International Airports and hotels in Banff, where he has a gallery. If you're looking for a gift for kids, I highly recommend picking up one of the children's books that he's illustrated.

– Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor for Oceania

Destination Editor Jessica Lockhart's hand-printed pillowcase from Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, a Quandamooka artist on North Stradbroke Island, Australia. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

A hand-printed pillowcase on North Stradbroke Island, Australia

My other favorite art souvenir is a linen pillowcase handprinted with the image of a bunbiya (sea turtle) by Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, a Quandamooka artist. Cockatoo-Collin's work frequently reflects the animals that live on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah), Australia –where she has a studio and shop – and she uses techniques that have been handed down through the generations. Delvene's prints, sculptures and designs can also be found at hotels throughout nearby Brisbane.

– Jessica Lockhart

Silk scarves from here and there

I collect souvenir scarves, even though I hardly ever wear them. They're harder to find now, especially the original silk ones. But it makes it feel special when you do find them — even in a thrift store. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, it's this.

– Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Czech beer mats at Soldaten Svejk, a bar in Stockholm. Jonathan Smith for Lonely Planet

Beer mats around the world

I collect beer mats from everywhere I've been – from Finland to Utah (I've since learned this hobby is called "tegestology"). It started when I was a (broke) uni student on geology field trips and the like. I'd scribble down the date, place and who I was with on the back as a keepsake, and I've not let up since. I haven't counted how many I have, but it's gotta be inching towards the 1000s (I organize them in ziplock bags). I do ask if I can take them and offer to pay if needed.

– Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor for Central Asia and the Indian Subcontinent

A chessboard set in Esfahan, Iran

I was a teenager when I found this chessboard. My family and I were having a long stroll around Naqsh-e Jahan Square (it's one of the biggest squares in the world), which is home to various handicraft stalls. The chessboard is made of tiny pieces of lacquered wood all joined together; it’s like a giant mosaic. Every time I look at it, it takes me back to the games I played during my childhood – chess, of course, backgammon, solitaire and rummy. And I can’t forget Uno.

– Zara Sekhavati, Destination Editor for the Middle East and Africa

Colorfully painted wooden animal masks in Antigua, Guatemala. Josephine Boulware/Lonely Planet

A painted mask in Antigua, Guatemala

When I arrived in Antigua, one of the first things I noticed was an abundance of colorfully painted wooden animal masks hanging on a wall in my hostel. Almost immediately, I knew I wanted to find one to take home – it was just a matter of finding the one that really spoke to me. I ended up finding my mask in San Juan, Lake Atitlán (spot the fox with orange flowers). It’s now hanging in my bedroom!

– Josephine Boulware, Email Marketing Associate

Christmas ornaments hanging in a shop window in Vienna, Austria. mehdi33300/Shutterstock

A Christmas ornament for every trip

I always pick up a Christmas ornament in every place I travel. It brings me such joy every December to bring out my tub of souvenirs and remember my visit to those places.

– Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada

Pasta and oregano for sale in Lecce, a town in Puglia, Italy. Martina De Pascali for Lonely Planet

Specialty foods in Italy

I love a good food souvenir. Whenever I go to Italy, I make sure to bring home some olive oil, balsamic and bucatini pasta (if you know about the shortage of 2020, you'll get this). Whenever I cook with it, I get a lovely memory of my trip while also being able to eat something delicious!

– Serina Patel, Sr Marketing Manager

A photo editor Ann Douglas Lott took of Wat Plai Laem on Koh Samui while traveling in Thailand. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

Photos for the family albums

Growing up, I adored flipping through family photo albums, admiring snapshots of my grandparents exploring small towns in Germany, my parents cruising in Alaska or my sisters and I building sandcastles at the beach in Florida. I have too much stuff in my apartment, so I hardly shop on trips aside from the occasional addition to my closet. I also put too much pressure on myself to find the perfect souvenir and get too overwhelmed to choose. Photos (printed or digital) take up almost zero space. When I travel, I try to capture as much as I can and do a quarterly printing of all my favorite memories, whether it’s temples in Thailand or driving around Badlands National Park. I treasure reliving those adventures in my own albums.

– Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Precious memories

I hate shopping, and I rarely buy anything for myself when traveling. I wish I did have more souvenirs!

– Caroline Trefler, Destination Editor for Eastern USA and Canada