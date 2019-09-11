Halloween is often celebrated with festive pumpkin festivals and costume parties. Some people take it to the next level, embracing the true spirit of the holiday by connecting with the supernatural all year round.

If you seek out the eeriest, most unsettling places, we bet you’ll love this roundup of the most haunted places in the US.

1. The Whitney House restaurant, Detroit, Michigan

The Whitney restaurant, one of Detroit’s most upscale dining destinations, is also one of its most haunted spots. It is known for many strange encounters throughout its famed dinner service. If you’re lucky enough to snag a reservation, look out for tableware known to move, eerie footsteps heard on the restaurant’s grand staircase. Watch out for the shadows of David and Flora, the mansion’s original owners.

The Marshall House is a historic Savannah inn dating to the mid-1800s © Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

2. The Marshall House, Savannah, Georgia

If you’re on the hunt for a hotel with amenities that tap into another dimension, the Marshall House in Savannah should be at the top of your list. The inn occupies a building dating back to 1851 – and is notorious for being haunted. With a previous history as a hospital for Union soldiers and then yellow-fever patients, the Marshall’s rooms and hallways are known for many paranormal occurrences. Guests often report strange encounters throughout the building, the sound of ghostly children running through hallways and sink faucets that mysteriously turn on.

3. The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Colorado

The inspiration for Stephen King’s The Shining, The Stanley Hotel is alluring. Guests check in to spend the night among the spirits roaming its halls. Visitors often report the presence of ghosts of service workers past. Plenty of creaky wood gives a thrill to those searching for hair-raising encounters.

The hotel’s high elevation (7,522 ft) puts you in thin air, making it harder to breathe, and to scream. For those who are brave enough to stay overnight, this is at one of the most haunted hotels in America.

The Huguenot Cemetery in St Augustine was were victims of yellow fever were laid to rest © melissamn / Shutterstock

4. Huguenot Cemetery, St Augustine, Florida

The oldest city settled by Europeans in the USA, St Augustine dates back to 1585 – so you better believe there are spirits that linger throughout the area. Start with a tour of the Huguenot Cemetery, a hallowed ground since 1821, where many victims of yellow fever were laid to rest. The cemetery is estimated to hold 436 bodies, a number capped in 1884 when it reached capacity – and ghost sightings are reported at all times of the day and night. Be on the lookout for the cemetery’s most famous ghost: the spirit of Judge John B Stickney, a beloved St Augustine denizen who died of yellow fever in 1882.

A barber chair in a decaying and empty prison cell in Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia © catnap72 / Getty Images

5. Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

In operation as a jail from 1829 through 1971, the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia now operates as one of the region’s most renowned haunted-house experiences. Tours of the building highlight the many famed criminals who once were confined within its thick walls, including Al Capone and Willie Sutton (who almost escaped via a tunnel). Halloween Nights are among the most popular times of year to visit – though the presence of prisoners past is reported year-round.

The intriguing Winchester Mystery House is a web of architectural conundrums © TinyBree / Shutterstock

6. Winchester Mystery House, San Jose, California

In 1881, a widowed Sarah Winchester became heir to the Winchester Rifle fortune after her husband, William Wirt Winchester, died of tuberculosis. Sarah had lost her young daughter a few years earlier; reportedly, the grief-stricken Sarah then consulted a medium, who instructed her to move out west and create a home for herself and the souls of those killed by Winchester rifles – lest they haunt her forever.

Construction on the now-famous Winchester Mystery House began in 1884 and continued for 38 years, resulting in a 24,000-sq-ft Queen Anne-style house. It has 160 rooms, 47 stairways and fireplaces, six kitchens and 13 bathrooms (though only one was functional, supposedly to confuse the spirits).

The structure was not built according to a plan, and the resulting house has several strange features. These include stairs that lead to nowhere, interior windows that overlook other rooms and doors that open to walls. Upon Sarah’s death the house continued to confuse outsiders. Today only the grounds are open for tours. Take one of three tours around the estate to hear more on the supernatural aspects of this massive property.

Wandering the maze-like grounds of the above-ground St Louis Cemetery No 1, you may meet a few of New Orleans’ past residents © Page Light Studios / Shutterstock

7. St Louis Cemetery No 1, New Orleans, Louisiana

Dubbed the City of the Dead, St Louis Cemetery No 1 is the oldest active cemetery in New Orleans. Opened in 1789, it is supposedly home to 100,000 “residents,” housed in more than 700 above-ground tombs. Among those laid to rest are the famous voodoo priestess Marie Laveau and several other notable figures from the city’s history.

Wander the maze-like pathways of the burial ground, taking in the elaborate mausoleums, the worn lists of names and, of course, the site’s extensive history. You might even get to meet one of St Louis’ residents.

Note that unaccompanied visits to St Louis Cemetery No 1 are not permitted. You must visit with a licensed tour guide approved by the New Orleans Archdiocese.

8. Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Louisville, Kentucky

When it opened in 1910, Waverly Hills Sanatorium was a state-of-the-art tuberculosis hospital designed to keep patients in isolation from the rest of the general population. The building was originally designed to hold 50 to 60 patients, but when the need became greater, its capacity expanded to more than 400.

The sanatorium was so insular it had its own zip code and post office, even growing its own food and raising its own livestock – for once doctors and patients alike arrived to Waverly, they became “permanent residents” there. Once the cure for tuberculosis was found in 1961, the hospital was decontaminated and converted into a geriatric-care facility until its closure in 1981. Today, the sanatorium is regarded as a highly haunted location, with spirits of patients wandering the halls and occasionally making themselves known.

9. The Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs, Arkansas

The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, has a long and eerie history that fascinates and frightens visitors. Built in 1886 as a luxury resort for the wealthy, the hotel later became a college for young women. And later a hospital under the direction of Norman Baker. Baker turned the hotel into a medical facility where patients were subjected to unproven treatments. Many died under his care and their spirits are said to linger in the hotel to this day.

Guests have reported doors slamming shut, objects moving independently and eerie sounds in the middle of the night. The Crescent Hotel offers nightly ghost tours where you can learn about the dark history and hauntings that make this historic hotel a paranormal hotspot.

10. Omni Parker House, Boston, Massachusetts

The Omni Parker House is one of Boston’s oldest and most haunted hotels. Established in 1855, the hotel has hosted numerous famous guests including Charles Dickens and John F. Kennedy. But it’s not just the hotel’s past that makes it notable; many believe the spirits of former guests and staff haunt it.

One of the most famous ghosts is that of Harvey Parker, the hotel’s founder. He is reported to be often seen checking on guests in the original part of the hotel, specifically on the 9th and 10th floors. The elevators are said to have a mind of their own, stopping on the third floor without any buttons being pressed (where some believe the spirit of Charles Dickens still lingers). The Omni Parker House is a proud member of Historic Hotels of America, and its haunted reputation keeps visitors coming back year after year.

11. The Queen Mary, Long Beach, California

Once an ocean liner, The Queen Mary rests permanently in Long Beach, California, as a floating hotel and museum. But this grand ship's legacy is far from ordinary, it's widely regarded as one of the most haunted places in the United States. During its service years, The Queen Mary was a troopship during World War II, and several deaths occurred onboard. These tragic events are believed to contribute to the ship's haunted reputation.

Guests and staff have reported various paranormal occurrences, including ghostly sightings, unexplained noises like footsteps and voices, and sudden temperature drops. The most famous spirits include "The Lady in White," often seen in the ship's ballroom. There’s also the young girl named Jackie, who is said to haunt the swimming pool. Queen Mary's rich history and eerie atmosphere make it a must-visit for those who like to be spooked.

12. The Myrtles Plantation, St. Francisville, Louisiana

Known as one of the most haunted homes in America, Myrtles Plantation is full of ghost stories. This mansion was built in 1796, and has witnessed its fair share of tragedy and mystery. The most famous legend involves Chloe, a formerly enslaved person who is said to haunt the plantation after allegedly poisoning the family's children. Visitors often report seeing her ghost, identifiable by a green turban, wandering the property.

Other creepy activities include mysterious handprints in mirrors, unexplained footsteps and sightings of ghostly Confederate soldiers. Today, Myrtles Plantation offers ghost town tours that attract thrill-seekers and history buffs, eager to glimpse one of its many spirits themselves.

13. The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles, California

The historic Hollywood Roosevelt is famous for its celebrity clientele, and with that, a slew of famous ghosts. Opened in 1927, the hotel is said to be haunted by the spirit of Marilyn Monroe, who reportedly appears in the mirror of her former suite. There’s also allegedly the ghost of actor Montgomery Clift, who stayed there during the filming of From Here to Eternity. The hotel’s historic charm combined with these eerie sightings makes it a must-visit for ghost hunters and Hollywood enthusiasts alike.

14. Emily Morgan Hotel, San Antonio, Texas

The Emily Morgan Hotel is arguably one of the most haunted hotels in America. Originally a medical facility, the hotel’s history includes a morgue and a psychiatric ward. Guests frequently report paranormal experiences, including sightings of ghosts of former patients and staff. The sounds of hospital gurneys and unexplained temperature drops add to the creepy atmosphere. With its rich history and unsettling occurrences, the Emily Morgan Hotel is a top destination for those seeking a haunted experience in Texas.