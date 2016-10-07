Welcome to Savannah
Savannah is a looker, make no mistake. Built around a historic district that is rife with elegant townhouses, antebellum mansions, mammoth live oak trees and green public squares draped in Spanish moss, this is, quite simply, an exceedingly attractive city.
But this town is more than a pretty face. If Savannah is a Southern belle, she's carrying a slug of whiskey and a bottle of hot sauce, and her legs might be proudly unshaven too. This town is graceful, to be sure – the phrase 'moonlight and magnolias' is overused, but man does it apply here – but it's also gritty, and playfully transgressive. That's partly a function of Savannah's tolerance of bad behavior (limited open container laws, woo!), plus the presence of students at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), one of the finest art schools in the country.
Southern Eats
The Creative Coast
A Storied Past
Ready for Revelry
Top experiences in Savannah
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
B's Cracklin' BBQ in Southside & the Moon River DistrictBarbecue
-
Local11Ten in Midtown & the Victorian DistrictModern American
-
Mrs Wilkes Dining Room in Historic District & Forsyth ParkSouthern US
-
The Grey in Historic District & Forsyth ParkModern American
-
Collins Quarter in Historic District & Forsyth ParkCafe
-
Sweet Spice in Midtown & the Victorian DistrictJamaican
-
Treylor Park in Historic District & Forsyth ParkSouthern US
-
Olde Pink House in Historic District & Forsyth ParkSouthern US
-
Leopold's Ice Cream in Historic District & Forsyth ParkIce Cream
-
Forsyth Park Farmers Market in Historic District & Forsyth ParkMarket
Recent articles
Savannah activities
Savannah Culinary and Cultural Walking Tour
Meet your small group in Savannah's beautiful Historic Downtown to begin your savory and sweet journey through the flavors of this lowcountry city. Learn about Savannah's long and colorful history, grand architecture and easygoing way of life from your informative local guide as you make your way through the city's four original squares and along its scenic waterfront. Along your route, visit seven different restaurants and food shops to sample a wide array of local specialties including shrimp and grits, oysters, Scotch pies, fried green tomatoes, She-crab soup, pimento cheese, sticky toffee pudding, cupcakes, one-of-a-kind honey, proper iced tea and artisanal salts. Establishments you visit may include Savannah Bee Company, Molly MacPherson's Scottish Pub, The Salt Table and Boar's Head Grill. A non-alcoholic beverage sampling is included, and you can bring along additional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (own expense) if you wish. You'll find your many food tastings add up to a fulfilling lunch. Though your walking tour travels almost 1.5 miles (2.4 km), the pace is not rushed and you'll have two rest breaks totaling 45 minutes. Your 3-hour culinary and cultural odyssey in Savannah concludes at the City Market, where you can discover more dining options. Or, use the map provided to you to retrace your steps and revisit favorite restaurants and shops from your tour. Please advise of any allergies or other dietary restrictions in the special requirements section of the booking page
Savannah Historic and Secret East Side Food Tour
Bring your appetite and begin your walking tour on Savannah's famed Liberty Street. As you stroll through some of the many peaceful, pretty squares on the district's east side, your knowledgeable local guide will talk about Savannah's rich history, regal architecture and singularly southern culture. Your first stop will be Smith Brothers Butcher Shop, Savannah’s oldest butcher shop with much more than carved meats. From there, make your way to other famous restaurants and some out-of-the-way finds, which may include 17Hundred90 Inn & Restaurant, Wall's BBQ, Zunzi's Takeout and Mirabelle Cafe. Chat with the proprietors and enjoy tastings of both local and international favorites such as fried green tomato chutney, chopped BBQ pork sandwiches, pimento cheese croissants, en papillote chicken sandwiches and peach cobbler waffles. Some tasting locations also provide beverages, and you can bring other non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages (own expense) along on your tour. You'll find that the various samples from your tour add up to a satisfying lunch. You will walk 1.1 miles (1.77km) in Savannah's famous historic district during your 3-hour tour with plenty of tastings to break up the walk. Your culinary exploration of Savannah's most famous restaurants and best-kept secrets ends only a few blocks from the starting location. In the days following the tour, use the map (and exclusive discounts) provided to you to revisit restaurants from your tour on your own.
Bonaventure Cemetery Journeys with Shannon Scott
Wander through Bonaventure Cemetery, one of Savannah’s most beloved landmarks, to revel in its beauty and tranquility. Join your devoted and very knowledgeable guide, Shannon Scott or his proteges, Dawn Martin & Alyssa Terrell for an insider’s view into the intriguing past of the historic cemetery and its departed inhabitants.On this 2-2.5 hour tour, hear stories dating back to the mid-18th century from the days of the Bonaventure Plantation, tales of the cemetery’s opening in 1846 to the present day. Hear about famed figures that have made their mark on Savannah’s history such as: Lyricist Johnny Mercer Underground cool poet Conrad Aiken Maritime hero Josiah Tattnall III Photographer Jack Leigh Silent film great Edythe Chapman Childhood celebrity Little Gracie Watson Composer great Professor Weigand ….. and the list goes on!On this unique day-time tour, you'll learn about the symbolism, art, architecture & burial traditions of the Victorian Age encompassed within Bonaventure Cemetery’s gates. And for Secret Society buffs or fans of Midnight In The Garden of Good and Evil fans, this tour also loaded with close up encounters of sites pertaining to and levels of understanding you cannot find on any other tour in Savannah!Stories will prompt a laugh, evoke empathy, awe or even cause the listener to shed a tear. But mostly, Bonaventure the place, and this tour will have you coming back for a lifetime!
Savannah Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley Tour
The Savannah Hop-on Hop-off Trolley Tour is the easiest way to get around town. You can hop-on and off at any of the 15 stops as often as you like. The stops are conveniently located close to all popular attractions, shops and restaurants. Trolleys depart every 20 minutes. See and visit Davenport House, Forsyth Park, world famous River Street, City Market, Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, Pirates House, and much, much more. Hear how British General James Edward Oglethorpe established Georgia's First City atop a natural bluff on the Savannah River. Experience the magic and mystery of the city that was the inspiration for John Berendt's novel, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. Learn the history, legend and lore which has shaped Savannah into a unique place that is known both as one of the most romantic and most haunted cities in America.
Savannah Land and Sea Combo Tour
Following a 360 ° Panoramic Tour of Historic Savannah, embark on the Savannah Riverboat for a 90 minute sightseeing cruise down the Savannah River. During the 90 minute cruise experience the river that was – and remains – the lifeblood of Savannah! Hear the Captain’s intriguing tales and historic facts about Savannah’s modern port and the ships that visit from all over the world. Then its down river to Old Fort Jackson, home of one of the largest and oldest original artillery pieces in the country! Take advantage of the great photo opportunities of Savannah’s historic riverfront and skyline. Snacks and beverages are available on board at the Riverboat Snack Shop.
Civil War Walking Tour
Your 2-hour Savannah walking tour begins in Reynolds Square. This site was the center of colonial government in the 1700s and once held the House of Assembly, where the first reading of the Declaration of Independence took place in Georgia. Most of Savannah’s most historically significant and interesting buildings are located here. As your guide leads you through the Savannah Historic District, one of the largest National Historic Landmark Districts of its kind in the US, pass houses of the South’s most prominent generals and see architecture that was present during the Civil War.You’ll discover how the war started in Savannah with the seizing of Fort Pulaski by Georgian troops. Learn about Savannah’s role in the Civil War, as well as its military strategies as a Confederate state, and hear fascinating stories about the hardships that civilians endured during those years. Your Civil War walking tour ends back at Reynolds Square.