Savannah is a looker, make no mistake. Built around a historic district that is rife with elegant townhouses, antebellum mansions, mammoth live oak trees and green public squares draped in Spanish moss, this is, quite simply, an exceedingly attractive city.

But this town is more than a pretty face. If Savannah is a Southern belle, she's carrying a slug of whiskey and a bottle of hot sauce, and her legs might be proudly unshaven too. This town is graceful, to be sure – the phrase 'moonlight and magnolias' is overused, but man does it apply here – but it's also gritty, and playfully transgressive. That's partly a function of Savannah's tolerance of bad behavior (limited open container laws, woo!), plus the presence of students at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), one of the finest art schools in the country.