Travelers flock to Savannah, Georgia, to see its picture-perfect scenery – like a time capsule of years past with carefully preserved architecture.

Savannah’s location in the coastal plain region puts it in a subtropical climate, meaning visitors can enjoy mild temperatures nearly year-round. But each season brings its own advantages and drawbacks. Summer is the most popular, but the heat can be overwhelming, and prices are at their highest. The winter, meanwhile, offers discounted rates but fewer things to do in terms of events.

But no matter what time of year you’re drawn to the Hostess City, you’re sure to enjoy yourself. Here's everything you need to know about what each season holds in Savannah.

Make the most out of every adventure with help from our weekly newsletter delivered to your inbox.

The winter months bring smaller crowds and a chance to explore Savannah's museums and historic buildings © Different_Brian / Getty Images

January to February is the best time for budget travelers

Considered to be Savannah’s low season, the first months of the year are ideal for visitors looking to get the most for their money. Hotel prices can be at their lowest, apart from the dates around the New Year. For those used to cold temperatures, a winter trip to Savannah can be very comfortable, as it never dips well below 40°F.

If you’re looking to travel with your beloved, this is a great time for a weekend getaway as you can get a good deal on a hotel room, which leaves extra cash for a nice dinner and spa treatment. This is also the best time of year for first-time travelers and those looking to see the top sites without the crowds. It’s easy to hop on the trolley or a walking tour.

You also won’t have to face long lines at places you’d typically have to wait for, like Mrs Wilkes Boarding House, a famous family-style restaurant that has been serving up hearty Southern fare since 1943.

March to June is the best for cultural events

Despite the balmy temperatures through these months, it’s also Savannah’s high season due to the abundance of things to do, including some of the city’s most popular annual events, and the influx of spring break travelers. With the azaleas in bloom, photo ops are all around you.

If you want to be one of the many revelers attending the annual St Patrick’s Day festivities, be sure to book your hotel well ahead of time and bring plenty of green to wear! The month of June is an excellent time to check out Savannah’s landmarks focusing on its Black history, like the Pin Point Heritage Museum, the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, the Savannah African Art Museum and the Beach Institute African-American Cultural Center.

Expect to pay a premium for those hotel rooms, so book well in advance if you can. Making meal reservations is also a good idea, especially if you want a table at bucket-list-worthy establishments like The Grey and Husk. Expect to wait in line at walk-up spots like Leopold’s Ice Cream as well, and eat quickly as your sweets will begin to melt with temperatures ranging between 50 to 70F.

As temperatures begin to soar in Savannah, most residents head to the beach © AppalachianViews / Getty Images

July to mid-September is best for museum-hopping

The other low season in Savannah is the peak of summer, and if you visit during this time, you’ll quickly learn why. The heat and humidity can be overwhelming, especially to the uninitiated, when temperatures reach 90F and above.

But the silver lining is that there are some deals to be had for visitors when it comes to hotel prices. It’s a wise idea to include “hotels with pools” in your search parameters. The Westin Savannah, the Perry Lane Hotel and the Thompson Savannah are all excellent spots to cool off after an afternoon of exploring.

If you plan to hit the beach, get an early start heading to Tybee Island because many others will have the same idea. The water may not be exactly refreshing, but it’s at least better than sweating it out on River Street.

But if the heat gets to be too much for you, seek solace inside Savannah’s museums and cultural attractions. Between the two buildings of the Telfair Museums, you can see hundreds of years’ worth of art, not to mention the dozens of historic house museums. There are also museums curated to specific interests, including the Savannah Children’s Museum and the American Prohibition Museum, with its own speakeasy.

Summer also signals the start of the minor league baseball season. The Savannah Bananas have a very enthusiastic fanbase, so you’ll want to secure those tickets early! And when you go, be sure to deck yourself out in yellow, just as the locals do.

Mid-September to December is the best for the outdoors

The fall and early winter are Savannah’s best weather periods, though they also bring the rainy season – come prepared with an umbrella in case you get caught in a sudden but brief storm. This also falls during hurricane season, but because the city is located on the river instead of directly on the ocean, impacts are infrequent.

Hotels can be at their most affordable, especially if you’re visiting in conjunction with one of the many events like Halloween, the Tybee Pirate Festival, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival or Savannah Pride.

The weather is at its best for spending time outside, whether you’re looking to enjoy holiday shopping on Broughton Street, outdoor dining on one of Savannah’s plentiful patios or hiking the trails at Skidaway Island State Park. The mosquitoes have also, blessedly, disappeared for the season, but if you’re back in the woods, be mindful of ticks. This is also the ideal time to explore the nearby islands, like Little Tybee, by kayak.