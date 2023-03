This uninhabited barrier island, only accessible by boat or kayak, is just south of Tybee Island and is actually double its size. The preserved land is rich with coastal marshland, dunes, wildlife and subtropical forests and is a great place to camp. There aren't any facilities on the island, but there's no fee and you can visit any time.

Experienced kayakers can rent from any of the outfitters around Tybee, or book a charter service that runs trips to the island.