Daufuskie Island

For those looking for an escape just a touch less discovered than Hilton Head Island, this idyllic island offers a sublime day trip and a window into the Lowcountry's slower-paced past. The attractions of the island – a historical trail, a few restaurants, a couple of golf clubs, some art galleries, a winery and a rum distillery – are best visited via golf cart, the primary mode of transport on the island. Its shores are only accessible by boat.

For information about the ferry and water taxi, visit www.daufuskieislandferry.com.