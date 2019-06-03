Forsyth Park

The 33-acre Forsyth Park, Savannah’s largest, was named after Georgia’s 33rd governor John Forsyth and is home to the most famous fountain in the city. Inspired by the Parisian Place de la Concorde, the Forsyth Fountain was installed in 1858 and today, it’s the focal point of every picture-perfect image from weddings to the classic Instagram selfie. On St. Patrick’s Day, the water is dyed green.

Besides this prominent landmark, the park also hosts live music events and a weekly Farmers Market. The Forsyth Park Fragrant Garden, created in 1959, is a sensory experience for the visually impaired. Surrounded by three wells to contain the fragrance. The garden is open Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm

Cafe Collins Quarter on the east side of the park offers everything from edamame hummus to a Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

There are basketball and tennis courts to the south of the park. It’s the perfect place to spend a warm, sunny (or even a gloomy, overcast) day in Savannah. The park is free to visit, too.

Forsyth Park draws large crowds © Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

History

The land for the park was donated in the 1840s by William Brown Hodgson and was later named for John Forsyth, who represented Georgia in both the House and the Senate.

At Forsyth Park, you’ll find quite a few monuments for fallen soldiers, the most well known of which is called The Hiker. Dedicated in 1931, The Hiker (also known as the Spanish War Soldier) was dedicated to Georgia volunteers who fought in the Spanish-American War of 1898.

Another well-known monument in the park, the Marine Monument, honors Chatham County Marines who died in the Second World War. It was erected in 1947 and has been renovated to honor fallen Marines.

Planning your visit

Almost any time of year is the right time to visit Forsyth Park; it just depends on what you’re looking to experience and in what weather conditions. Peak travel season in Savannah is March through August, but we prefer park days spent in cooler weather which is more likely October through April.

If you’re a fan of lively crowds and holidays, plan ahead. Tourists tend to book their St. Patrick’s Day visit up to a year in advance so they can experience the “Greening of the Fountain”. A full list of parades and festivals — including the Doggie Carnival in May and the Savannah Jazz Festival in September — can be found here.

The Historic District is easily accessible from Forsyth Park © Getty Images

Getting there

Savannah’s Historic District is super walkable and no matter where you’re staying in the area, Forsyth Park is accessible on foot. There’s also parking available on the south side of the park, across from Brighter Day Natural Foods (a healthy market with to-go sandwich options as well as juices, natural cosmetics and self-care products, fresh produce and more) and the Sentient Bean, a fair trade coffee shop with vegetarian pastries and dishes on the menu.

Walking from Bay Street (a block from the famous River Street) takes about 20 minutes via Bull Street headed south. There's also a bus at Drayton & Broughton that runs every 15 minutes and will leave you at the Drayton & Gwinnett corner of the park for just $2.

Nearby hotels and restaurants

Thanks to its central location, there are plenty of dining and hotel options close by.

The Mansion on Forsyth Park is a luxurious, European-style hotel right across the street from the east side of Forsyth Park. It features a heated outdoor pool, an art gallery and wellness center. Bike rentals are available for easy exploring and pets are welcome so there’s no need to leave your furry friend at home.

Dine at the hotel’s 700 Drayton Restaurant, where people in the city go to see or be seen. The cuisine is Coastal Georgia, meaning chicken and waffles for brunch or local clams and cast iron cornbread for dinner.

For something a little more low-key, reserve a room at the Forsyth Park Inn on the west side of Forsyth Park. This bed and breakfast is a quaint yellow and white Queen Anne Victorian-style home built in the late 1800s with just 11 guest rooms and a private garden courtyard cottage.

For dinner, make reservations at Local 11ten, where the dishes like heirloom tomato salad and roasted Baker’s Farm carrots are made with local ingredients. If you’re just in the mood for a cocktail and some live music, make your way to the restaurant’s rooftop bar, The Perch, for an evening breeze and a nightcap.