In a city filled with cemeteries, Laurel Grove is among the most picturesque. The Victorian-era gravesites hint at the city’s history and the lovely gazebos surrounded by moss trees invite visitors to enjoy a long afternoon of reflection and meditation.

Laurel Grove is also said to be one of Savannah’s most haunted places, so be on the lookout for paranormal fans walking the grounds or, if you’re lucky, a spooky experience of your own.

History of Laurel Grove Cemetery

Located on the former Springfield Plantation, Laurel Grove Cemetery is a 67-acre green space that includes the original cemetery (which was for whites only) called Laurel Grove North and Laurel Grove South (which was reserved for enslaved and formerly-enslaved people from the Georgia Coast). In fact, there were more free Black people buried here than in any other cemetery in the Southeastern US during the 1800s and 1900s.

Named after the picturesque oak trees native to Savannah, Laurel Grove was dedicated in 1852 with an address given by lawyer, poet and former Confederate Major General of the Confederate Army – Henry Rootes Jackson.

In 1978, Laurel Grove South was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Laurel Grove North was added to the NRHP five years later.

One of the sculpted morning glories of the Victorian-era gravesites in Laurel Grove Cemetery © Getty Images

Getting to Laurel Grove Cemetery

Located on the westside of Savannah, in what’s technically known as the Midtown neighborhood, Laurel Grove Cemetery is just a two-minute car ride or a 20-minute walk from Forsyth Park.

There are no bus routes to Laurel Grove from the Historic District, but taxis are an option if you don’t have your own car. If you’re heading to Laurel Grove from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, the Line 3 bus will get you there in an hour for just $2. A taxi from the airport will get you to Laurel Grove in about 15 minutes for a little over $20.

Planning your visit

Open daily to visitors from 8am to 5pm, the best time to visit Laurel Grove is in the milder months or earlier/later in the day. Peak visitation occurs during the warmer months when rainfall is pretty common.

Less popular than Bonaventure Cemetery, Laurel Grove is just as pretty with its towering moss-covered trees, multitudes of flora and old tombstones.

Popular gravesites at Laurel Grove Cemetery

The most popular residents of Laurel Grove Cemetery include Juliette Gordon Low (Girl Scouts of the USA founder), James Pierpoint (composer of Jingle Bells) and Savannah’s “Waving Girl” – Florence Margaret Martus.

Admission is free and you can even bring your leashed (and well-behaved) furry friends for a little outdoor exercise and fresh air.

There's plenty to do around Laurel Grove Cemetery © Matthew Propst /Getty Images/ iStockphoto

Nearby restaurants and hotels

The Victorian District is a great neighborhood to explore when visiting Laurel Grove Cemetery. You can get your coffee fix just a two-minute taxi ride from the Cemetery at Foxy Loxy Cafe. The local coffee shop features a Tex-Mex menu that includes tacos and Mexican pastries.

Planning to visit later in the day? The shop also serves beer and wine along with espresso beverages and one of the best brownies in town. Make sure to poke around the first and second floors at Foxy (there’s also a backyard where the cafe hosts live music events and s’mores parties) – the shop features work by local artists, including some SCAD grads and current students.

Another great restaurant in the area is Elizabeth’s on 37th. Make a reservation and dress in your Savannah best for a meal here. Whether you have something to celebrate or not, dinner at this Southern staple (which has been around since 1981) will always feel special. Opt for a la carte (try the Half Moon River Clams) or the seven-course Chef’s Tasting Menu. Whatever you do, don’t skip dessert.

As far as hotels go, we recommend a laid-back and beautiful inn in the Historic District, like the award-winning and historic Gastonian near Forsyth Park or a Victorian-era bed and breakfast like Roussell’s Garden Bed & Breakfast in the Victorian District. There are, of course, classic Savannah hotels like the Mansion on Forsyth Park and (the more modern) Perry Lane Hotel in downtown.