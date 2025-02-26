The coastal city of Savannah, GA, is beloved for its historic charm and incredible food. But it’s also an easy launching point for a beach day, whether it’s a 30-minute jaunt to Tybee Island or a ferry ride to one of the remote barrier islands for nearly private beach access.

So catch some waves, twist around driftwood-strewn sand, and either soak up some history or soak in the (relatively) warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean at these nearby getaways.

Tybee Island. aimintang/Getty Images

1. Tybee Island, Georgia

Best beach for day-trippers

Located only 30 minutes from downtown Savannah, Tybee Island is a local favorite. Beachgoers have plenty of choices for where to park their umbrellas. Back River Beach, set away from the traffic and restaurants, tends to be quieter. Paddle out to Little Tybee Island in a kayak, then sift through the soft sand, looking for shells. The Tybee Island Pavilion and Pier is the best spot to watch surfers or try your luck at fishing, or climb to the top of the Tybee Island lighthouse, built in 1866, and see as far as the horizon.

For a true Tybee experience, grab a meal at one of the island’s seafood joints. The Crab Trap is an island classic, with patio seating among the oaks. Sea Wolf is another great option; its quirky menu combines hot dogs, oysters and craft cocktails.

Local tip: During spring and summer weekends, and especially spring break, parking is a hot commodity. Instead of circling endlessly, book a ride on one of the shuttle buses between Savannah and the beach, like the Tybee Beach Bus. Taxis and rideshare services are also available.

Hilton Head Island's iconic lighthouse. SHippensteel/Shutterstock

2. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Best for multigenerational groups

Hilton Head Island actually shares access with the Savannah airport. Just across the state line and around a 45-minute drive, you’ll find a mix of public beaches, like Fish Haul Beach Park and Islanders Beach Park, and those within resorts and gated communities, like Sea Pines.

Families love the miles of paved bike paths and activities like mini golf and museums. The world-class golf courses are another draw. Stop by the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island and Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park to learn about the traditional residents, and settle in at Skull Creek Boathouse for some seafood (it is known for its massive crab legs) and a killer sunset.

Detour: Join a tour of Daufuskie Island, another place only accessible by boat, where you can learn about the local Gullah history and locales depicted in the work of Pat Conroy.

Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island. Gestalt Imagery/500px

3. Jekyll Island, Georgia

Best for Gilded Age history

Some 90 minutes from Savannah, this island was one of the first settlements in colonial Georgia. It’s best known for the Gilded Age Jekyll Island Club, an exclusive resort whose members included the wealthiest families of the day. Today, its historic rooms and cottages are open to all comers. You can also take a tour if you’re not staying there.

Jekyll’s beaches include the appropriately named Driftwood Beach – large pieces are strewn across the beach, making it a popular photo op. The beach itself isn’t the best for relaxing but can’t be missed for its beauty. St Andrews Beach is home to a memorial for the enslaved people aboard the ship Wanderer, which illegally came ashore at the island almost two centuries ago. It’s a smaller but quiet beach with a wildlife-viewing platform. For the occasional rainy day, check out Mosaic, the local history museum, and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, which rehabilitates the injured majestic critters.

High tide on Hunting Island. Denton Rumsey/Shutterstock

4. Hunting Island, South Carolina

Best for beach camping

Tucked between Fripp and Harbor islands, Hunting Island State Park is a South Carolina gem, welcoming over 1 million visitors every year. Situated 90 minutes from Savannah and 25 minutes from Beaufort, SC, the island has 5 miles of beaches, including the namesake Hunting Island Beach and Little Hunting Island Boneyard Beach, with its skeletonlike collection of dried driftwood.

Explore the nature trails and climb the 1859 cast-iron lighthouse, the only publicly accessible one in the state, before spending the night at one of 100 tent campsites or one cabin. The park is US$8 for adults. There are no restaurants on the island, so pack your own food, or cross the bridge to Johnson Creek Tavern, a homey favorite with walls covered in dollar bills.

5. Sapelo Island, Georgia

Best for Gullah-Geechee history

It’s an hour from Savannah to Darien, the fishing town where you can catch the 30-minute ferry to Sapelo Island's landmarks and the community of Hog Hammock, settled after the Civil War by formerly enslaved people. Visit the Reynolds Mansion, the home of auto magnate Howard Coffin and later tobacco baron RJ Reynolds, Jr, or even spend the night if you’re traveling with a group.

Sapelo counts two lighthouses and endless beaches, like Nanny Goat Beach and Cabretta Island Beach. The island has a handful of restaurants and rental homes, but you’ll need to bring your own supplies.

Wild horses at Cumberland Island National Seashore. Getty Images

6. Cumberland Island, Georgia

Best for wildlife spotting

Cumberland Island is reachable by ferry from St Marys, a 1 hour 45 minute drive from Savannah. You can visit several notable landmarks on a history tour, including the First African Baptist Church, a significant house of worship for the island’s Black community (not to mention the site of John F Kennedy Jr's 1996 wedding). Don’t miss Plum Orchard and the ruins of Dungeness, historic homes where members of the Carnegie family lived.

You can almost always find an almost empty stretch of sand along the 17 miles of coastline. Two standouts are Stafford, in the middle of the island, and Dungeness, named for the aforementioned ruins, where you’re likely to see one of the famous wild horses.

Local tip: While it is possible to do Cumberland as a day trip, there’s no experience quite like staying overnight at one of its five campgrounds. Bring everything you need for camping and meals – and please take it back when you leave.

Southern Soul BBQ on St Simon's Island. Ethan Payne for Lonely Planet

7. St Simon’s Island, Georgia

Best for beach town eats

Charming St Simon’s Island sets its small-town feel on island time, only 1 hour and 40 minutes away from Savannah. You’re never far from a good meal, especially at Southern Soul Barbeque and Palmer's Village Cafe. The pier is a popular spot for fishing, but keep an eye on the seagulls, which love to snatch any food you’re holding. Allow enough time to learn about the island’s history. Start at Fort Frederica, built as a buffer between the British colony of Georgia and the Spanish Florida, and climb the historic lighthouse.

The best thing about Myrtle Street Beach is that you can get all of the essentials like chairs and umbrellas set up for you. The King and Prince Resort sits in front of a public beach, so you can go inside to eat instead of hauling an entire picnic.

East Beach is another option, located near the historic coast guard station, now the World War II Home Front Museum, which documents the history of the wartime period when German U-boats patrolled the coast. The beach is also dog-friendly and has public restrooms and showers, plus a wheelchair mat. During the warmer months, you can take advantage of paddleboard and kayak rentals.