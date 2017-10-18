Charleston’s Old South Carriage Historic Tour

On a carriage drawn by magnificent Belgian and Percheron draft horses, travel with Old South Carriage through historic districts of Charleston to learn about the history of the “Holy City.”Meet your carriage on Anson Street near the City Market for your 1-hour tour with your knowledgeable guide. Listen to fascinating historical facts and entertaining local stories as your carriage glides through 300 years of history.Your journey takes you back to the colonial beginnings of Charleston as you pass old churches and antebellum mansions surrounded by lush gardens. Stop outside historic homes such as the Aiken-Rhett House, which was built in 1818 and became the residence of the 61st governor of South Carolina. Be sure to have your camera ready for to snap photos of Charleston’s many picturesque homes and gardens.While the beautiful homes offer captivating stories, the horse that pulls your carriage provides another highlight of your tour. The horse is much like the draft horses that worked on American farms in the early 1800s. These handsome animals are carefully looked after by their handlers, have regular weeks off and get several months per year to run free on a 65-acre (26-hectare) plantation located just 8 miles (13 km) from their Charleston stables.Expect to cover more than 2.5 miles (4 km) and 30 blocks of historical homes. At the end of your 1-hour tour, your guide returns you to your starting point where you can make your way to your next destination.