The Upcountry's marquee natural attraction is Table Rock Mountain, a 3124ft-high mountain with a striking granite face. The 7.2-mile round-trip hike to its summit is a popular local challenge. For overnight stays, there is the Table Rock State Park Campground & Cabins.

Cabins (one to three bedrooms) come with air-conditioning, kitchenette and coffeemaker. Campers have a choice of 93 campsites with water and hookups, spread across two separate wooded camping areas, plus six primitive trail-side sites.