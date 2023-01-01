Devils Fork State Park

The highlight of this alluring, 622-acre park is the crystal-clear, spring-fed Lake Jocassee, which was artificially created in the early 70s, when the movie Deliverance was being filmed (in certain scenes, you can see the construction in the background). Trout fishing is big here, as is scuba diving to view underwater treasures and oddities, such as a submerged cemetery and a half-flooded, abandoned water-treatment facility.

From mid-March to early April, white-and-yellow-blossomed Oconee Bell wildflowers pop out all over the park.

Accommodations include campsites and villas of varying size, with fully equipped kitchens and screened-in porches.