Reaching altitudes of 3640ft, Georgia's highest state park is 5 miles north of Clayton. At that height, its obvious draws are the vistas. Like Brasstown Bald (Georgia's highest point), you can see four states from the park's various lookouts on a clear day. There are 11 miles of trails spread over four routes as well as a campground and primitive backcountry camping sites. A picnic from its summit visitor center is the way to go.