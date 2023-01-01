This 1870 Italianate farmhouse set on 173 acres, 2 miles southeast of downtown Helen, is Georgia's newest state historic site. The nearby gazebo-topped Nacoochee Mound and cow pasture hearkens to Cherokee roots. Tours take in the 19th-century parlor with original lighting (check the fascinating telephone and climate-control system), the bedroom of Anna Ruby Nichols (for whom nearby Anna Ruby Falls was named) and the withered dairy barn (there are 19 outbuildings in all).
Hardman Farm
North Georgia
