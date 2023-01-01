Hardman Farm

This 1870 Italianate farmhouse set on 173 acres, 2 miles southeast of downtown Helen, is Georgia's newest state historic site. The nearby gazebo-topped Nacoochee Mound and cow pasture hearkens to Cherokee roots. Tours take in the 19th-century parlor with original lighting (check the fascinating telephone and climate-control system), the bedroom of Anna Ruby Nichols (for whom nearby Anna Ruby Falls was named) and the withered dairy barn (there are 19 outbuildings in all).