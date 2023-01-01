Traveler's Rest State Historic Site

The only surviving travelers' rest along the Unicoi Turnpike (a once-busy thoroughfare over the Appalachian Mountains), this stagecoach inn and plantation was built in 1805. It is extremely well preserved, and you can just imagine exhausted travelers doing everything from tying up their road-weary horses for the night to having gunfights over the last swig of moonshine by the fireplace, à la Quentin Tarantino's Hateful Eight. The inn includes numerous original artifacts and furnishings, many crafted by renowned Massachusetts cabinetmaker Caleb Shaw.