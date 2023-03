The 1000ft-deep Tallulah Gorge carves a dark scar across the wooded hills of North Georgia. Walk over the Indiana Jones–worthy suspension bridge, and be on the lookout (literally) for rim trails to overlooks. Or get a first-come, first-served permit to hike to the gorge floor – only 100 are given out each day (arrive early, they're usually gone in the morning) and not offered on water-release dates (check schedule online).