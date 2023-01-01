Currahee Vineyard & Winery

This small, family-owned and -operated winery does brisk business in the region for its sweet fruit and muscadine wines. While they aren't likely to be fawned over by Robert Parker anytime soon, the Georgia Sunrise peach wine and the Georgia Ole Blue (with blueberries, pomegranate and muscadine) are surprisingly tasty and refreshing, and the 18% alcohol Currahee Apple is a real heart-warmer.

There's often live music on weekends with wine slushies. A BBQ pit-master is brought in on holiday weekends and for other special events throughout the year. Tastings are free with a bottle purchase.