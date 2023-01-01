Not to be confused with Tennessee's far more famous Ruby Falls, Georgia's Anna Ruby Falls is tucked away in Unicoi State Park (part of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest) 5.7 miles north of downtown Helen. Here twin waterfalls spawned by dueling creeks – Curtis Creek and York Creek – drop 153ft and 50ft, respectively. The falls are reached by a gorgeous 0.4-mile paved hiking trail (read: kid- and stroller- friendly, though uphill) from the visitor center.

The falls and the state park have separate entry fees – if you are only visiting the falls, you can drive through the park for free. The recreation area includes picnic facilities.