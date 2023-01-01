Anna Ruby Falls

Top choice in North Georgia

Not to be confused with Tennessee's far more famous Ruby Falls, Georgia's Anna Ruby Falls is tucked away in Unicoi State Park (part of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest) 5.7 miles north of downtown Helen. Here twin waterfalls spawned by dueling creeks – Curtis Creek and York Creek – drop 153ft and 50ft, respectively. The falls are reached by a gorgeous 0.4-mile paved hiking trail (read: kid- and stroller- friendly, though uphill) from the visitor center.

The falls and the state park have separate entry fees – if you are only visiting the falls, you can drive through the park for free. The recreation area includes picnic facilities.

