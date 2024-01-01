This good-time distillery churns out a moonshine for all desires: 40-, 93-, 100- and 140-proof liquid served from a bar that was one of the original four used to film the 2000 movie, Coyote Ugly. Check the schedule for weekend concerts (inside in winter, outside in summer) – that's when the place really gets going.
Grandaddy Mimm’s
North Georgia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.93 MILES
Not to be confused with Tennessee's far more famous Ruby Falls, Georgia's Anna Ruby Falls is tucked away in Unicoi State Park (part of the Chattahoochee…
16.38 MILES
Wolf lures a hip and trendy 30-something crowd to its gorgeous, 30-acre winery that frames epic sunsets over Springer Mountain from its tasting-room…
3.98 MILES
Located at the base of the evocatively named Blood Mountain, this is one of Georgia's oldest parks, and constitutes a quilt of wooded mountains…
26.12 MILES
The tallest cascading waterfall in the Southeast is a spectacular sight. It tumbles 729ft through protected North Georgia mountain scenery within…
12.62 MILES
At this adventure-oriented park, visitors can rent kayaks ($10 per hour), take paddleboard lessons ($25), hike some 12 miles of trails, mountain bike, or…
5.01 MILES
On a good day, this double waterfall barrels out of the woods over a rocky outcrop, tumbling 100ft into a moss creek valley below. But on a rainy day, it…
14.92 MILES
This 1870 Italianate farmhouse set on 173 acres, 2 miles southeast of downtown Helen, is Georgia's newest state historic site. The nearby gazebo-topped…
Foxfire Museum & Heritage Center
29.74 MILES
Fancy living off the grid? Since 1966, this important, hands-on experiential museum telling the story of Appalachian culture has been solely focused on…
