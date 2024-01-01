Grandaddy Mimm’s

North Georgia

LoginSave

This good-time distillery churns out a moonshine for all desires: 40-, 93-, 100- and 140-proof liquid served from a bar that was one of the original four used to film the 2000 movie, Coyote Ugly. Check the schedule for weekend concerts (inside in winter, outside in summer) – that's when the place really gets going.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Anna Ruby Falls

    Anna Ruby Falls

    11.93 MILES

    Not to be confused with Tennessee's far more famous Ruby Falls, Georgia's Anna Ruby Falls is tucked away in Unicoi State Park (part of the Chattahoochee…

  • Wolf Mountain Vineyards

    Wolf Mountain Vineyards

    16.38 MILES

    Wolf lures a hip and trendy 30-something crowd to its gorgeous, 30-acre winery that frames epic sunsets over Springer Mountain from its tasting-room…

  • Vogel State Park

    Vogel State Park

    3.98 MILES

    Located at the base of the evocatively named Blood Mountain, this is one of Georgia's oldest parks, and constitutes a quilt of wooded mountains…

  • Amicalola Falls

    Amicalola Falls

    26.12 MILES

    The tallest cascading waterfall in the Southeast is a spectacular sight. It tumbles 729ft through protected North Georgia mountain scenery within…

  • Unicoi State Park

    Unicoi State Park

    12.62 MILES

    At this adventure-oriented park, visitors can rent kayaks ($10 per hour), take paddleboard lessons ($25), hike some 12 miles of trails, mountain bike, or…

  • Helton Creek Falls

    Helton Creek Falls

    5.01 MILES

    On a good day, this double waterfall barrels out of the woods over a rocky outcrop, tumbling 100ft into a moss creek valley below. But on a rainy day, it…

  • Hardman Farm

    Hardman Farm

    14.92 MILES

    This 1870 Italianate farmhouse set on 173 acres, 2 miles southeast of downtown Helen, is Georgia's newest state historic site. The nearby gazebo-topped…

  • Foxfire Museum & Heritage Center

    Foxfire Museum & Heritage Center

    29.74 MILES

    Fancy living off the grid? Since 1966, this important, hands-on experiential museum telling the story of Appalachian culture has been solely focused on…

View more attractions

Nearby North Georgia attractions

1. Vogel State Park

3.98 MILES

Located at the base of the evocatively named Blood Mountain, this is one of Georgia's oldest parks, and constitutes a quilt of wooded mountains…

2. Museum of Mountain Life

4.39 MILES

This small museum is divided among several structures: a less interesting 1906 Grapelle Butt Mock House, a restored 1900s family home with original…

3. Helton Creek Falls

5.01 MILES

On a good day, this double waterfall barrels out of the woods over a rocky outcrop, tumbling 100ft into a moss creek valley below. But on a rainy day, it…

4. Brasstown Bald

6.54 MILES

Somewhat of a pilgrimage for born and bred Georgians, Brasstown Bald is Georgia's highest point, rising 4784ft above sea level. On a clear day, you can…

5. Anna Ruby Falls

11.93 MILES

Not to be confused with Tennessee's far more famous Ruby Falls, Georgia's Anna Ruby Falls is tucked away in Unicoi State Park (part of the Chattahoochee…

6. Unicoi State Park

12.62 MILES

At this adventure-oriented park, visitors can rent kayaks ($10 per hour), take paddleboard lessons ($25), hike some 12 miles of trails, mountain bike, or…

7. Habersham Vineyards & Winery

14.57 MILES

One of Georgia's pioneering wineries dating all the way back to 1983. Winemaker Andrew Beaty trained at the University of California, Davis, and wineries…

8. Frogtown Cellars

14.62 MILES

This beautiful winery has a killer deck where you can sip libations and nibble cheese. It bills itself as the most awarded American winery not in…