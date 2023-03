Somewhat of a pilgrimage for born and bred Georgians, Brasstown Bald is Georgia's highest point, rising 4784ft above sea level. On a clear day, you can see four states: Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina. There is a trail to the top (and a shuttle service during working hours). Outside the season/hours, you can still access the top parking lot and foot trail to the observatory, but the museum and facilities will be closed.