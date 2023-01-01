Helton Creek Falls

On a good day, this double waterfall barrels out of the woods over a rocky outcrop, tumbling 100ft into a moss creek valley below. But on a rainy day, it rages spectacularly, so much so that it actually feels both thrilling and suspiciously dangerous. Either way, if you're visiting during a nasty spell, don some rain gear and head straight for it. Don't get too close! It's a 0.3-mile trail from the parking area.

To reach here from Blairsville, ignore the GPS: take Hwy 19/129 S 11 miles and turn left on Helton Creek Rd on the left-hand side just past the entrance to Vogel State Park. Go 2.2 miles to a small pullout parking area. The trailhead is on your right.