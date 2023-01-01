Dahlonega Courthouse Gold Museum

If you have a thing for coins, currency or financial history, pop into this museum. Dahlonega has gold-mining roots and the town prospered with each strike. In 1838 the federal government opened a mint in the town square, where more than $6 million in gold was coined before the operation was closed at the dawn of the Civil War.

Don't miss the handmade bricks in the stairwell of the 2nd-floor courtroom (someone will need to open it for you) – they're flecked with specks of gold. The museum will be getting a major face-lift in 2018.