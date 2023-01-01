Museum of Mountain Life

This small museum is divided among several structures: a less interesting 1906 Grapelle Butt Mock House, a restored 1900s family home with original heirlooms, and the far more intriguing 1806 John Payne Cabin, a half-dovetail notch cabin that depicts the home of a Confederate soldier just before the Civil War. In addition to interior artifacts such as a spinning wheel, loom and rope bed, the grounds also contain interesting pieces like an original Blairsville street lamp.

There's nothing distinctly riveting here, but it's free and worth a pop in. It's part of the Union County Historical Society.