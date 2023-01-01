Foxfire Museum & Heritage Center

Fancy living off the grid? Since 1966, this important, hands-on experiential museum telling the story of Appalachian culture has been solely focused on lost-art-type, back-to-basics Appalachian living skills that have been passed down for generations. There are 10 authentic pioneer log cabins along with artifacts, tools and handcrafted housewares, toys and folk art. It's located on Black Rock Mountain in Mountain City 3.4 miles north of Clayton.