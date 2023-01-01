Currahee Military Museum

Toccoa's pride and joy is this 14,000-sq-ft museum dedicated to the inaugural US Army paratrooper training camp, located here during WWII, and the four Parachute Infantry Regiments who trained here, and went on to be the first American boots on the ground during the Invasion of Normandy. Visitors come from far and wide thanks to Tom Hanks' and Steven Spielberg's Emmy- and Golden Globe–winning war-drama miniseries, Band of Brothers, inspired by Camp Toccoa.

The museum not only houses the original 70ft-long Aldbourne stables (disassembled in the UK and reassembled in Toccoa in 2005) and all manner of Camp Toccoa military paraphernalia, but includes a small city museum, which reveals a loaded list of surprising Toccoa-related history: soul-singer James Brown was sent to juvenile detention near Toccoa, where he joined his first R&B group, the Famous Flames; 1956 Olympic weightlifting Gold-medalist Paul Anderson – who still owns a Guinness World Record for the greatest weight ever raised by a human being (6270lb), hails from here. There is also a small exhibit hall dedicated to local veterans and other wars.