Hagood Mill Historic Site & Folklore Center

You’ll find more than a historic mill at this streamside site in Pickens County. Several hundred petroglyphs have been discovered in the Upcountry, and are uniquely displayed as part of a light show with audio narration. The site's namesake attraction, the 1845 gristmill, has a 20ft wooden waterwheel (the state's largest). The mill was in continuous commercial operation until 1966. Today it’s back in production on the third Saturday of every month, when there’s also live bluegrass music.

Also on-site are two relocated log cabins, one dating to 1791, as well as an old moonshine still.