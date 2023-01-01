Sometimes you want to earn your stunning view – with a 10-mile hike or an all-day bike ride. Other times you just want to step out of your car, walk 30 steps and say 'Wow!' The overlook at Caesars Head State Park falls cheerfully into the latter category. This lofty viewpoint atop the Blue Ridge Escarpment offers a sweeping panorama of regional mountains and foothills.

From here, Table Rock Mountain juts into view almost dead ahead. During the fall Hawk Watch (September 1 to December 1), migrating hawks catch thermals here – and impress visitors – as they travel south for winter. If you do want to exercise, try the 4.4-mile round-trip hike to an overlook of the 420ft Raven Cliff Falls.