This 500-acre plantation, which has been owned by the Drayton family since 1676, features a tram tour, a petting zoo and a guided house tour. At the reconstructed slave cabins, the Slavery to Freedom Tour traces the African American experience at the plantation. The most popular attraction, an Audubon Swamp Garden Tour, involves a spooky stroll along the boardwalk through the trees and bog.

Between March and October there's also a 45-minute boat ride through the old rice fields, where guests learn about the cultivation of Carolina Gold and encounter alligators and wetland birds.