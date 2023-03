Part of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, this pristine barrier island offers a haunting 'boneyard beach' (pines and myrtles poke out of the sand, having been stripped of their leaves by the salty air), great shelling, gator sightings and hiking trails. One trail leads to a pile of oyster shells stacked long ago by Native Americans.

The ferry captains' main role is transport, but they're often knowledgeable guides as well.

Depending on the time of year, the island can be buggy.