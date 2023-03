A showcase of South Carolina's wildlife, with creatures hailing from the mountain forest, piedmont, salt marsh, coastal and undersea habitats. Although the facility is rather small in comparison with some of the country's more prominent aquariums, there are plenty of fish and other creatures. Noteworthy residents include otters, rattlesnakes, sharks and an albino alligator.

A newly upgraded sea-turtle rehabilitation wing is a huge hit with both kids and adults.