An Episcopal church erected in 1835, considered all-important by the first city residents. Lots of famous people were buried in the church cemetery and also the one across the street, known as the 'strangers churchyard.' The body of former Vice President John C Calhoun has been buried, moved away and reburied here.

A loose path, the Gateway Walk, winds through several church grounds and graveyards between St John's Lutheran Church and St Philip's Church.