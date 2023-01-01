Heyward-Washington House

As the name hints, this 1772 Georgian-style town house is kind of a big deal because George Washington rented it for a week, and visitors can stand in what was likely his bedroom. The owner, Thomas Heyward, Jr, was one of South Carolina's four signers of the Declaration of Independence, and it's fun to think about all the talk of revolution that must have taken place in the withdrawing room.

Enthusiasts of old-timey furnishings will appreciate the collection here, which includes a chair that belonged to General Francis Marion (the 'Swamp Fox') and the priceless Holmes bookcase, which was declared on Antiques Roadshow to be the most magnificent piece of furniture in America.