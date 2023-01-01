Charles Edmondston built this Federal-style home in 1825 for a mere $25,000, and fell on hard times in 1837, forcing him to sell it to Charles Alston for $15,500. The Alston family upgraded the home in Greek Revival style, and it remains in their possession, with one member continuing to reside on the 3rd floor. A couple of other rooms and a carriage house out back operate as a high-end B&B.

The docent-led tour brings guests through the public rooms, which feature intricate woodwork, family artifacts and an original print of the Ordinance of Secession. The 2nd floor and piazza are ideal spots to view the harbor.