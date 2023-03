St Michael's is the oldest church in town, dating back to 1752, and its beloved bells have been announcing the time and various events, including earthquakes, hurricanes, fires and attacks on the city, for more than 250 years.

John Rutledge and Charles Cotesworth Pinckney (both signers of the US Constitution) are buried here, and the steeple was painted black during the Revolutionary War to prevent it from being used as a target.