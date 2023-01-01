Angel Oak Tree

Some folks reckon this Southern live oak tree is 1500 years old (others says it's 400 to 500 years old). Whatever the case, it's one of the oldest living organisms east of the Mississippi, standing 66.5ft tall and measuring 28ft around. Its thick branches shoot off in all directions, in many cases twisting to the ground and back up again. Although there's no climbing allowed, you can take tree selfies.

A small gift shop on the property contains tree art and various books, and about 15 signs forbidding visitors from reading the books without purchasing them. Don't even try it!