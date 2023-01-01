Patriot's Point Naval & Maritime Museum

This museum is home to the USS Yorktown, a giant aircraft carrier used extensively in WWII. You can tour the ship's flight deck, bridge and ready rooms and get a glimpse of what life was like for its sailors. Also on-site are a submarine, naval destroyer, the Medal of Honor Museum and a re-created 'fire base' from Vietnam, which all add a unique touch to merely touring a decommissioned ship. You can also catch the Fort Sumter Boat Tour. Parking is $5.