South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “Hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.

That said, some things are useful to know when visiting South Carolina. From practicalities like checking the weather and watching for alligators (seriously!) to etiquette tips such as how to approach a football conversation (very seriously!), here are 16 things you need to know before going to South Carolina.

1. Think twice about packing jeans

South Carolinians generally dress slightly more formally for nicer occasions like going out to dinner, though they don’t overdo it. Men generally wear button-down shirts or polos, while women dress in skirts and slacks.

In summer, a hat with a brim and sunglasses helps ward off the sun. If you wear a sundress in summer, remember that temperatures tend to drop at night, so bring a jacket or sweater (besides, restaurants crank up the A/C).

And if you do wear jeans, you can always dress them up with a blouse or a button-down shirt.

South Carolina's best restaurants are incredibly popular, so it's best to book in advance to avoid disappointment © Getty Images / iStockphoto

2. Book restaurants in advance

You’ll find some of the nation’s best restaurants in South Carolina, notably Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana and Charlie’s Coastal Bistro in Hilton Head, SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar in North Myrtle Beach and The Bluffton Room in Bluffton.

Charleston alone is a hive of culinary expertise, with noted restaurants including Husk, FIG, Bertha’s Kitchen and Stars Rooftop and Grill. It's always wise to make a reservation, especially at upscale restaurants – often a week or more in advance for Friday and Saturday nights.

3. Time it right

Choosing the best time to visit South Carolina can make or break your trip. Whether heading to the beaches and amusement parks off the coast or seeking outdoor adventures further inland, your itinerary will determine which month is best for travel to the Palmetto State. Early summer is ideal for beach vacations, while spring and fall are perfect for urban adventures, festivals and foliage.

A humid subtropical climate makes South Carolina’s winters relatively mild, especially along the coast (up to 60°F during the day). It can get close to freezing inland, and it does snow, though generally less than a few inches annually.

The summers are another story. They are hot and humid – averaging a solid 90°F – with frequent afternoon thunderstorms and dangerous lightning.

South Carolina does experience extreme weather, including hurricanes in late August–October. If you visit during this time, have an emergency plan and watch the weather. Severe storms can also spawn tornadoes and deadly lightning. Tornado season is in early spring, with another peak in November.

4. Don’t forget the bug spray

The bugs will eat you alive in the summer if you come unprepared. Heat and humidity breed swarms of mosquitoes – 61 different species of the small fly live in South Carolina.

Don’t let the heat and bugs turn you off to outdoor adventures, though. Just don’t forget your bug spray. Wear long sleeves and long pants at dawn, dusk and twilight (as well as shady areas during the day) when they tend to come out.

5. Tea = sweet tea

If you order tea in South Carolina, you will be served an icy glass of black tea sweetened just right with sugar or simple syrup (and sometimes lemon). Many southerners claim they were drinking sweet tea before anything else, and a restaurant can’t be considered southern if it doesn’t offer it on the menu.

If you don’t have a porch to sip sweet tea, Summerville’s Sweet Tea Trail – with businesses purveying sweet-tea-inspired specials – is the next best option. Summerville celebrates the Sweet Tea Festival annually in September. You can also learn about the history of tea at the Charleston Tea Garden.

6. College sports are life

Do not discuss college football unless you’re prepared to take a side: Clemson Tigers or South Carolina Gamecocks. This serious rivalry between two public universities located 132 miles apart dates back to political tensions during post-Civil War reconstruction, though today, it’s all about football.

The two teams face off at an annual game dubbed the “Battle of the Palmetto State” (unofficially the Palmetto Bowl) in late November, usually Thanksgiving weekend, leading to many discussions at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Tailgating is a time-honored tradition that accompanies every game.

7. Always say yes to biscuits

Making biscuits is an art form in South Carolina, a time-honored tradition that turns simple flour and fat into rich, steamy, flaky, buttery cakes. The best are made at home, of course, but many restaurants pride themselves on their biscuit craftsmanship.

Some versions are plain, while others are mixed with hot cheese and garlic, served with hot house gravy, or a variety of other delectable ways. Try them at Biscuit Head in Greenville, Clarks’ Inn and Restaurant in Santee or Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in Charleston.

8. Order the hush puppies

South Carolinian hush puppies are another culinary tradition. A warm, crusty bite of cornmeal goodness, they’re found at fish houses, barbecue joints and traditional southern restaurants.

Sometimes, hush puppies are flavored with spices, onions, hot peppers or corn, and are often served with dips and creamy sauces.

Though the origins of hush puppies are not exactly clear, one story claims a West African man named Romeo Govan, who lived on the Edisto River, served “red horse bread” at his fish fries – “red horse” was a type of fish common in South Carolina rivers. The name is another story, though it probably relates to quieting dogs by giving them a little bite to eat.

Try them at Captain Steve’s in Fort Mill, Flower’s Seafood Company in Edisto Island or Little Pigs Barbecue in Columbia.

It's always wise to keep hot sauce to hand in South Carolina © Getty Images / iStockphoto

9. Hot sauce goes on everything

South Carolinians have a thing about hot sauce – you’ll find it spicing up nearly every dish.

Among local sauces, you’ll discover Palmetto Pepper Potions (with flavors including Larynx Lava and Trenholm Venom) and PuckerButt Pepper Company (famed for its Smokin’ Ed’s Carolina Reaper, deemed the world’s hottest hot sauce).

Beware of ghost chili sauce, made from the world’s hottest pepper. It adds a surprising kick to many South Carolina recipes.

This isn’t a sauce, but Blue Moon’s Yep! Shake spice is an all-natural, handcrafted secret out of Spartanburg – a mix of spices that elevates vegetables, meats and, really, anything except ice cream and strawberry shortcake.

10. South Carolina barbecue is mustard-based

South Carolinians are serious about their barbecue. Generally, you’ll find pork that's been slow-cooked over hardwood. But, as all BBQ aficionados know, the sauce is key.

And in South Carolina, it’s all about the mustard. The story goes that German settlers brought mustard from their homeland some 250 years ago. Many of the names associated with the South Carolina BBQ business remain German: Bessinger and Sikes, for starters.

Discover some of the best barbecue in the state at annual food festivals, including the Holy Smokes BBQ Fest held in November at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park, Ridgeway’s Pig on the Ridge also in November and Newberry’s two-day Pork in the Park event in April.

Don't sleep on the incredible hikes and views on offer in the Blue Ridge Mountains © Getty Images / iStockphoto

11. Don’t skip the Blue Ridge

In this mostly flat southern state, it’s easy to forget that the soaring peaks of the Blue Ridge are one of the prettiest places to visit in South Carolina.

Here, you’ll find the spectacular Blue Ridge Escarpment, a line at which the Blue Ridge plunges toward the undulating foothills of Upstate South Carolina.

You can explore this majestic natural landscape – full of waterfalls, hardwood forests, and crystal-clear lakes – at a variety of parks, including Jones Gap State Park, Caesars Head State Park and Table Rock State Park, all within the 10,000-acre Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area. These locales rival coastal gems like Hilton Head for the title of prettiest place in the state.

Another option is to drive the 112-mile Cherokee Foothills National Scenic Byway (SC 11), one of the prettiest South Carolina road trips, which traces the edge of the Blue Ridge, showcasing waterfalls, mountain streams, and sweeping mountain vistas.

12. Hit the links at a state golf course

More than 350 golf courses speckle the state – private, public and in all price ranges. The two best are Kiawah Island’s Open Course, stretching along the Atlantic Ocean, and Hilton Head’s Harbour Town Golf Links – SC’s only annual PGA Tour stop.

But there are plenty of courses to keep you swinging. Many offer golf packages, including accommodations and, in some cases, access to otherwise private locations. Members-only Haig Point on Daufuskie Island, for example, welcomes a limited number of daily guests to the course.

13. You don’t have to break the bank

Despite the swanky eateries, high-end shops and luxury hotels in destinations like Charleston and Hilton Head, visiting South Carolina on a budget is easier than you might think.

There are plenty of free things to do across the state, from catching a sunrise or sunset at Folly Beach to discovering local history and taking in the state’s natural beauty. South Carolina’s national parks and historic sites offer a sweeping look at the state’s storied past as well as its flora and fauna. Wander the old-growth forest of Congaree, explore the revolutionary era at Cowpens and reflect on our nation’s tumultuous past at Reconstruction Era National Historical Park.

Skip the car to save money on gas and parking by opting for trolleys and buses. Many cities, including Charleston, Hilton Head, Columbia and Greenville, offer these cheap or free public transportation options that make getting around without a car feasible. Amtrak also has multiple hubs in South Carolina, with train routes available between major cities.

14. There are festivals and events for every season

South Carolina hosts more than 300 festivals and fairs annually.

The South Carolina State Fair is a 10-day extravaganza in October, drawing thousands to the state fairgrounds in Columbia with concerts, pageants, carnival rides and lots of fried food.

Along the coast, celebrate seafood, culture and local traditions at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival in Mount Pleasant, typically held in January or early February, the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival in March, and Beaufort’s Gullah Festival in May and Water Festival in July.

Food fans, chefs and winemakers descend on Charleston for two premier culinary events each year: the Charleston Wine + Food Festival in March and Food & Wine Classic in November.

Greenville’s Euphoria Festival blends fabulous food with live music in September, and in November, the Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival honors local heritage.

15. It’s one of only a few places where you can learn about Gullah culture

In South Carolina’s coastal Lowcountry, visitors can experience the culture and traditions of the Gullah, descendants of African slaves in South Carolina who have maintained their unique way of life for centuries.

There are numerous locations along South Carolina’s shores to immerse yourself in Gullah food, art, music, history and language. Bus and walking tours on Daufuskie Island, Hilton Head and St Helena Island are a great way to hear stories and learn about this distinct culture while visiting historic sites and landmarks.

Gullah cuisine is a comforting, waste-nothing cooking style akin to soul food. Staples of the Gullah kitchen at restaurants like Bertha’s Kitchen in North Charleston, Gullah Gullah Fish in Manning and Gullah Grub in St Helena’s Island. The entire South Carolina Coast is part of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, designated to preserve the sites and artifacts of the Gullah people.

16. Treat ‘gators with respect

Some 100,000 alligators call South Carolina home, and they’re not something you want to mess with. Most of the time, they’re harmless – you’ll see them lounging around wetlands (especially at golf courses).

Just don’t get too close, and certainly don’t try to feed them or swim in waters known to be alligator havens. Gator attacks are rare, but they do happen. The general rule is to avoid these lounging reptiles. If you do come across one, slowly walk away.