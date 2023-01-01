Cowpens National Battlefield

On January 17, 1781, American commander Daniel Morgan executed a brilliant tactical maneuver – the double envelopment – against a larger, better-equipped British force during the Battle of Cowpens. His resounding success inspired Colonial forces and propelled them on their path to final victory at Yorktown. Don’t limit yourself to the auto loop, which skirts the central fighting area.

Signs scattered across the actual battlefield mark the positions of the different companies and explain Morgan’s tactics. Even if you’re not fascinated by military history, the strange tranquility of the place makes it worthy of a stroll.