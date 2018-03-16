Atlanta City Tour by Electric Car

You’ll meet your driver-guide at the American Hotel, located at 160 Ted Turner Drive NW and hop in a comfortable electric vehicle that seats five, plus the driver.(Note: Georgia State child seat laws require that all participants must be at least 8 years old and/or 4'9". Infants and toddlers are not able to join this tour). In 90 minutes, you’ll cover 15 miles (24km) in the heart of the city, discovering the history and culture of the ‘Capitol of the South.’ You can chat with your guide throughout the tour in your quiet, eco-friendly electric car! Set out from downtown on a drive through some of the city's historic neighborhoods. You’ll journey to the Old Fourth Ward, where the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site commemorates the life and legacy of the famous civil rights leader. Pass by Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. King’s father and grandfather both were ministers. See Historic Inman Park, Atlanta’s first-planned suburb and a former site of brutal Civil War battles. Next you’ll explore Midtown Atlanta, a buzzing neighborhood filled with some of the city’s hottest restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels. Marvel at the intricate Moorish design of the Fox Theater, a premiere spot for live entertainment. Cruise by the Georgia Institute of Technology, a top research university. Your knowledgeable guide will share fun facts and history about each of the sites. You’ll catch a glimpse of CNN Center, which serves as the world headquarters for the television news station, and spy the modern architecture of the World of Coca-Cola, a museum of earth's most famous soft drink. After a comprehensive 90-minute tour of Atlanta’s highlights, you’ll be returned to the starting point to end your tour.