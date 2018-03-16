Welcome to Georgia
Savannah Culinary and Cultural Walking Tour
Meet your small group in Savannah's beautiful Historic Downtown to begin your savory and sweet journey through the flavors of this lowcountry city. Learn about Savannah's long and colorful history, grand architecture and easygoing way of life from your informative local guide as you make your way through the city's four original squares and along its scenic waterfront. Along your route, visit seven different restaurants and food shops to sample a wide array of local specialties including shrimp and grits, oysters, Scotch pies, fried green tomatoes, She-crab soup, pimento cheese, sticky toffee pudding, cupcakes, one-of-a-kind honey, proper iced tea and artisanal salts. Establishments you visit may include Savannah Bee Company, Molly MacPherson's Scottish Pub, The Salt Table and Boar's Head Grill. A non-alcoholic beverage sampling is included, and you can bring along additional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (own expense) if you wish. You'll find your many food tastings add up to a fulfilling lunch. Though your walking tour travels almost 1.5 miles (2.4 km), the pace is not rushed and you'll have two rest breaks totaling 45 minutes. Your 3-hour culinary and cultural odyssey in Savannah concludes at the City Market, where you can discover more dining options. Or, use the map provided to you to retrace your steps and revisit favorite restaurants and shops from your tour. Please advise of any allergies or other dietary restrictions in the special requirements section of the booking page
Atlanta City Tour by Electric Car
You’ll meet your driver-guide at the American Hotel, located at 160 Ted Turner Drive NW and hop in a comfortable electric vehicle that seats five, plus the driver.(Note: Georgia State child seat laws require that all participants must be at least 8 years old and/or 4'9". Infants and toddlers are not able to join this tour). In 90 minutes, you’ll cover 15 miles (24km) in the heart of the city, discovering the history and culture of the ‘Capitol of the South.’ You can chat with your guide throughout the tour in your quiet, eco-friendly electric car! Set out from downtown on a drive through some of the city's historic neighborhoods. You’ll journey to the Old Fourth Ward, where the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site commemorates the life and legacy of the famous civil rights leader. Pass by Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. King’s father and grandfather both were ministers. See Historic Inman Park, Atlanta’s first-planned suburb and a former site of brutal Civil War battles. Next you’ll explore Midtown Atlanta, a buzzing neighborhood filled with some of the city’s hottest restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels. Marvel at the intricate Moorish design of the Fox Theater, a premiere spot for live entertainment. Cruise by the Georgia Institute of Technology, a top research university. Your knowledgeable guide will share fun facts and history about each of the sites. You’ll catch a glimpse of CNN Center, which serves as the world headquarters for the television news station, and spy the modern architecture of the World of Coca-Cola, a museum of earth's most famous soft drink. After a comprehensive 90-minute tour of Atlanta’s highlights, you’ll be returned to the starting point to end your tour.
The Walking Dead Walking Tour
The Touring Dead Walking Tour is specifically geared for fans of The Walking Dead. Also, included along the route are locations used in other "deadly" productions in Senoia, such as Pet Sematary Two, Drop Dead Diva, and Buddy's demise on Fried Green Tomatoes.Walk from Woodbury to Alexandria in just two miles from Seasons 3 - 5 of The Walking Dead as well as current filming for Season 6. Stroll past vans carrying stars from set to base camp. You never know who you might get to see or even meet! Look out for Walkers, join the stalkers and be among all the activity of the hustle and bustle of the film crew and equipment while filming occurs. This walking tour also includes such famous sites as: The Veterinary Office and hometown in Maine of Geoff and his dad, Chase, from Pet Sematary Two The four-way intersection where Grayson was plowed down on Drop Dead Divainally Hear the sound of the whistle of the train that Buddy couldn't get away from in Fried Green Tomatoes
Savannah Historic and Secret East Side Food Tour
Bring your appetite and begin your walking tour on Savannah's famed Liberty Street. As you stroll through some of the many peaceful, pretty squares on the district's east side, your knowledgeable local guide will talk about Savannah's rich history, regal architecture and singularly southern culture. Your first stop will be Smith Brothers Butcher Shop, Savannah’s oldest butcher shop with much more than carved meats. From there, make your way to other famous restaurants and some out-of-the-way finds, which may include 17Hundred90 Inn & Restaurant, Wall's BBQ, Zunzi's Takeout and Mirabelle Cafe. Chat with the proprietors and enjoy tastings of both local and international favorites such as fried green tomato chutney, chopped BBQ pork sandwiches, pimento cheese croissants, en papillote chicken sandwiches and peach cobbler waffles. Some tasting locations also provide beverages, and you can bring other non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages (own expense) along on your tour. You'll find that the various samples from your tour add up to a satisfying lunch. You will walk 1.1 miles (1.77km) in Savannah's famous historic district during your 3-hour tour with plenty of tastings to break up the walk. Your culinary exploration of Savannah's most famous restaurants and best-kept secrets ends only a few blocks from the starting location. In the days following the tour, use the map (and exclusive discounts) provided to you to revisit restaurants from your tour on your own.
The Walking Dead Tour Part 1: Big Zombie Tour
Travel aboard a comfortable air-conditioned coach equipped with TV screens, so that you can watch clips while arriving at the site where that exact scene was filmed. With the clip fresh in your mind, disembark at select locations to stroll around the area and learn from your guide about that episode. Your knowledgeable guide provides insight into the filming process and gives you plenty of time for photo opportunities and rest breaks throughout your tour. Hear what happens on set and get a chance to show off your Walking Dead knowledge during a trivia game - you might even win a prize! All of the guides have worked on set, share insider stories and are happy to answer your questions. Plus, you get to meet fellow TWD fans and compare your favorite scenes and characters. An insider’s look into the filming locations of 'The Walking Dead’ in Atlanta: There’s the hospital where it all started for a certain sheriff, the Goat Farm where the “Vatos” episode was filmed and a stop at the iconic Jackson Street Bridge for a cover shot and selfie.
Bonaventure Cemetery Journeys with Shannon Scott
Wander through Bonaventure Cemetery, one of Savannah’s most beloved landmarks, to revel in its beauty and tranquility. Join your devoted and very knowledgeable guide, Shannon Scott or his proteges, Dawn Martin & Alyssa Terrell for an insider’s view into the intriguing past of the historic cemetery and its departed inhabitants.On this 2-2.5 hour tour, hear stories dating back to the mid-18th century from the days of the Bonaventure Plantation, tales of the cemetery’s opening in 1846 to the present day. Hear about famed figures that have made their mark on Savannah’s history such as: Lyricist Johnny Mercer Underground cool poet Conrad Aiken Maritime hero Josiah Tattnall III Photographer Jack Leigh Silent film great Edythe Chapman Childhood celebrity Little Gracie Watson Composer great Professor Weigand ….. and the list goes on!On this unique day-time tour, you'll learn about the symbolism, art, architecture & burial traditions of the Victorian Age encompassed within Bonaventure Cemetery’s gates. And for Secret Society buffs or fans of Midnight In The Garden of Good and Evil fans, this tour also loaded with close up encounters of sites pertaining to and levels of understanding you cannot find on any other tour in Savannah!Stories will prompt a laugh, evoke empathy, awe or even cause the listener to shed a tear. But mostly, Bonaventure the place, and this tour will have you coming back for a lifetime!