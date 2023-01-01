Martin Luther King Jr Birthplace

The home where Martin Luther King was born and spent the first twelve years of his life is now part of the National Historic Site. Free first-come, first-served guided tours take about 30 minutes to complete and require same-day registration.

Arrive early and stop at the visitor center at the site to check availability – there are only 15 spaces on each tour and slots fill fast. The tours can depart anytime between 10am and 4pm, but you are free to visit the rest of the park at your leisure before your designated tour time.