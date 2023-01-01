This shopping and entertainment district in the Five Points area touted itself as a 'city beneath the streets' when it opened on Atlanta's original post–Civil War Reconstruction Era streets in 1969. A $142-million renovation in 1989 made it the beating heart of downtown Atlanta throughout the '90s, but it has fallen out of favor again – there is almost nothing here besides the Masquerade concert venue, and the lower level is officially closed until further notice.

In 2017 the city sold it off to South Carolinian developers, who are in the midst of redeveloping the site (yet again) to the tune of $300-plus million – and there is citywide hope that Underground will live again in the near future.