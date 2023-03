Atlanta's showstopper. It's crowded, but the appeal of this aquarium, the second largest in the US, is hard to deny: whale sharks, playful sea lions at SunTrust Pier 225 and an adorable daily penguin walk. Unfortunately there are also beluga whales and a live dolphin show; keeping cetaceans in captivity is a proven animal-welfare issue.

Parking is $10. Book tickets online in advance for discounts.